We’ve done several episodes on the microbiome that lives on and in us and how it contributes to our health and well-being. However, intestinal bacteria have previously been found associated with developing colorectal cancer.
The role these bacteria play in cancer development hasn’t been clear. Now, there’s data that a toxin produced by a strain of E. coli causes mutations in the cells that line the colon. These mutations match some of those found in colorectal cancer tumors.
Colorectal cancer arises in the large intestine, the first 5 feet of which is called the colon and the last 6 inches is the rectum. Typically, colorectal cancer develops from the accumulation of mutations in the DNA of cells lining the large intestine.
Those mutations lead to the development of small abnormal growths in the lining of the colon that can eventually give rise to larger clumps of cells, called polyps. Some of these polyps can eventually develop into cancer. This is why colonoscopy screenings are recommended for everyone 45 and older at average risk.
A colonoscopy involves bowel preparation to clean out the large intestine. Then a physician inserts a colonoscope, a tube with a light and a video camera on the end, into the rectum. The physician carefully maneuvers the camera along the length of the colon and back out again, scanning for any abnormalities.
Instruments also can be inserted through the colonoscope to remove polyps if necessary. Depending on the results of this exam, the test will be repeated every one, five or 10 years.
E. coli is a bacterium that’s commonly found in the guts of warm-blooded animals, including humans. Most strains of E. coli are harmless, but some are dangerous, killing more than 2 million people annually. Some of the dangerous E. coli strains can spread quickly, infect people and damage tissues.
Some of these strains create a toxin called colibactin. This toxin can cause breaks across both strands of DNA, called double strand breaks. This can kill cells or cause genetic changes similar to those found in cancerous cells.
In cancer patients, DNA analysis has revealed 50 identifiable mutational signatures in tumors. To determine if colibactin toxin could cause similar mutations, scientists created organoids from intestinal stem cells.
An organoid is a miniature organ grown in the laboratory on a matrix. This allows scientists to analyze the effects of colibactin toxin on human intestinal cell DNA. They injected the E. coli that produces colibactin in some of the organoids and a strain of E. coli that does not produce the toxin into the rest.
After repeated injections over five months, the scientists analyzed the organoid DNA. They found unique mutations in the organoids exposed to colibactin. The scientists compared their data to human tumor samples and found similar mutations in 4 percent to 5 percent of colorectal cancer tumors.
This suggests that E. coli colibactin toxin may contribute to one in 20 bowel cancers. It remains to be determined if other bacteria and their toxins are also associated with colorectal cancer.
