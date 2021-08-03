Last week, Dr. Victor Sierpina wrote about how much he enjoys his regular walks and beach cleanups ("Please take your butts off our beaches," The Daily News, July 29). It reminded me of some studies and research that show volunteering can not only improve your life, but possibly extend it. I’d like to share about five major benefits of volunteering and how giving to others benefits the giver.
1. Connection: Volunteering requires us to get outside of our own comfort zone and connect with others. Whether it's working at the local food bank, helping with The Luke Society on a Saturday morning homeless outreach, or picking up trash on the beach, volunteering is almost always a community event. Sharing in that sense of community has been shown to improve overall satisfaction with life. Personally, some of my favorite people are those who I volunteer with, because we come together with a common goal to improve someone else’s circumstances.
2. Mood: This brings me to my second benefit. Research shows regular volunteer activity reduces symptoms of depression and possibly anxiety. A pediatric cardiologist I used to work with would regularly prescribe volunteering for some of his more anxious patients/parents who checked blood pressure five to six times a day. He found that getting his patients and families to think beyond themselves would not only improve their health, but also decrease their focus on their disease.
3. Purpose: One of the greatest benefits of volunteering is contributing to something bigger than ourselves. When I was in medical school, many of my classmates enjoyed volunteering for the University of Texas Medical Branch (temporarily on hold because of COVID).
Their favorite activity? Going to the newborn nursery and holding babies for 30 to 60 minutes.
For the newborns, it provided some much-needed human touch while volunteers were providing some love and comfort to those new humans. Whether it's for religious reasons, personal or just to get to hold a newborn that you don’t have to take home afterward, having that purpose can help to propel us through our days, weeks, months and years. The Japanese word for this is called “Ikigai.” It means “the reason for being” or “the reason I jump out of bed each morning” (my interpretation).
4. Activity: Volunteering is rarely a passive endeavor. Almost all volunteering opportunities will require participation in some form of physical activity. It could be something as simple as praying for someone or walking the beach to pick up trash.
Alternatively, consider something more physically challenging, such as the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation “MS 150” bike event every year in Texas to raise money for research. All of these events have some physical activity component, i.e. exercise — need I say more?
5. Longevity: Studies have shown those who volunteer regularly end up living longer than those who don't. Volunteers notice improvement in pain scores, blood pressure and other chronic conditions when they regularly participate in these activities. One caveat to this study was the effects were only seen if the reason people volunteered was for altruistic value or social connections.
So, what are you waiting for? Go volunteer!
