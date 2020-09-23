“Each moment is a chance for us to make peace with the world.”
— Thich Nhat Hanh
What does the word “forgive” mean to you? To some, it may be a soft, fuzzy sense of becoming blind to injustices and wrongs committed. It may even be seen as denial of righteous anger at those who have done horrific acts of persecution, genocide, enslavement, homicide, child abuse and other “unforgivables.”
I asked a friend for some ideas for this column a few weeks ago when she said I was getting too depressing talking about COVID-19 all the time. So just yesterday, she sent me a wonderful, wise piece about forgiveness, written by a Rabbi Larry Malinger from New Jersey for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.
“Many of us are burdened by unresolved anger and hostility — at so many people and places that we interact in our lives. Frequently we turn this anger inward against ourselves. We burden ourselves with guilt — some real, but mostly imagined. ‘I should have said this’ or ‘not said this,’ or, ‘I could have done (or not done) that,’ or, ‘coulda, shoulda, woulda’ — the most corrosive words in the English language because they can destroy personality and make people live their lives in a self-created fantasy of their past.
It’s hard to let go. It’s hard to let go of all of the cares and troubles and concerns and rationalizations that we carry with us. Somehow, we think that we are so important, that our cares and our perspectives are so vital, that we can’t possibly put them down ... .
This season calls upon us to let go of anger, hostility and guilt and to forgive ourselves. Forgiveness is the key to understanding this season and to unlocking our own hearts. Forgiveness of others for their slights, wrongs and for inflicting pain, whether by word or deed, whether intentionally or accidentally, only works when we muster the strength to let go of our own accumulated destructive feelings and forgive ourselves.”
Lo and behold, when my wife and I sat down to read our daily devotional this morning, the Daily Word was, of all possible words: Forgive. I felt like I was getting a message that needed sharing.
Forgiveness is not purely a spiritual or religious or abstract process. It is a deeply psychological one. The process of forgiving releases us from negativity that deep down inside harms us more than it does the other. It doesn’t mean condoning bad behavior or denying that it hurt us. It can be the ultimate silent act of release to restore lightness of spirit and reconnection with our humanity.
The practice of forgiveness of others ultimately leads us to a safe and familiar space in which we give ourselves permission to forgive ourselves, freeing ourselves from guilt and regrets of the past. This opens us up to an unlimited future.
Think. You already know who needs your forgiveness.
“Real generosity toward the future lies in giving all to the present.”
— Albert Camus
