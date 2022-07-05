Here is a headline that should get your attention. Even a mild COVID infection can lead to shrinkage in your brain! I do not know about you, but I need every cubic inch of brain power, especially as I get older. This new research documents that this brain shrinkage can be the equivalent of aging an additional 10 years! Wow!
Some people argue that if they get COVID, the resulting natural immunity would protect them in the future. While there is some truth in this, there are many potential downsides. First, you would have to survive the infection. Remember we are approaching 1 million people in the United States who have died from COVID. You may also have to deal with hospitalization and perhaps even mechanical ventilation. And if you recover, you could be one of the unfortunate people who develop “long haul” COVID. I know several people who have experienced these prolonged, debilitating symptoms — and they can last for more than a year.
Now there is a new concern — COVID may make permanent changes in our brains. Even though COVID is a respiratory illness, the coronavirus is known to attack the heart, brain, fat cells, small intestine and most other organs in the body, where it can persist for months. Genetic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been found in multiple body locations for over 200 days after the initial infection.
I have never understood the visceral reaction some have to wearing a mask. Wearing a mask is so simple and it has been proven to reduce the chance of airborne infection. This benefits the wearer and everyone around them.
A recent British study of 785 people between ages 51 and 81 examined MRI scans of their brains. The first scan was performed before the pandemic began. Among this group of people, 401 tested positive for COVID. Only 15 of the COVID-infected people needed to be hospitalized, meaning that the rest of the people’s illnesses were mild.
The second MRI scan was about three years later, and it showed a significant loss of brain matter among those with COVID infections. You may not realize this, but decreasing brain size occurs normally as we age. This shrinkage is generally small as the normal aging process accounts for a loss of 0.2-0.3 percent in brain matter each year. In people who recovered from COVID infection, the brain shrank much more dramatically. In those with even mild COVID infections, the loss was an additional 0.2 to 2 percent of their brain volume. That highest percentage is equivalent of losing 10 years of your brain matter by natural aging related shrinkage in this short time period.
The good news is that our brains are usually resilient, and they are often able to rewire and compensate without a loss of function in our bodies. At this point no one knows if this COVID-related brain loss is permanent or might be restored over time. This will be interesting to follow as these and other people age.
