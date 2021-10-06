This past week, I had several online meetings and learning sessions that kept me out of the office. Rather than sit at home watching these videos, my family decided to visit the Texas hill country near Lake Travis.
After my meetings, we would visit our grandfather who lives on a hill that overlooks the Colorado River. We would sit on the porch and watch the sunset or the lightning flash in the valley below as a storm blew in. Sitting on the porch watching the storm made me think about how important it is that we take time to care for our souls.
If you were to visit your doctor, you would probably get some tips and recommendations on how to care for your body. Diet and exercise are the two staple recommendations to improve our physical well-being. You may even get some tips on mental health: read regularly, learn new things, meditate.
We rarely discuss, however, how to care for our spirit or soul. The reason your doctor may not talk about this is because it’s hard to quantify soul care. Frankly, it’s hard for many of us to gauge how our soul is doing.
Try out this exercise.
Sit in a quiet place and take some time to imagine what the landscape of your soul looks like. Is it a beautiful sandy beach with the waves crashing, or a field in full bloom swaying in the wind? Maybe it’s a little more haggard and looks more like a rocky crag with little vegetation, or a desert that’s dry and dusty. Once you visualize your landscape, I want you to then figure out how to improve that landscape in your mind’s eye and in your physical location.
For me, the way I helped improve those beautiful sunsets we watched every night was to fix my grandfather’s wind chime. It was a quick 15-minute job, but it changed the atmosphere outside. The soft ringing of the bells and their change in intensity as the weather changed gave a visual and auditory representation of the day.
I’d like to end this column with asking you a question. What have you done for soul care recently? You could install your own wind chimes by the front door or get a small fountain for the office space. Maybe you just need a few minutes of sunshine in the morning or make the choice to drive down the seawall instead of Broadway so you can look at the waves while at a red light. Maybe all you need is a quiet evening at home reading a good novel.
Whatever the case may be, take some time for soul care this week. It doesn’t have to be long — 3 to 5 minutes can sometimes be enough. You may find it’s a struggle to make time, but I can guarantee the return on the investment makes it worthwhile. May your soul be well.
