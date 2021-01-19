BACLIFF
Subway Sandwiches & Salad, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
DICKINSON
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 2401 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Viva Mexico Super Taco, 5206 Winding Brook Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Galveston Bay Beer Co., 12900 FM 3436 R. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kingdom’s Kids Childcare + Learning Center, 3717 state Highway 3, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taco Bell, 104 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway, 1804 FM 646, Suite T — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Vintage Crown Micheladas & Tacos, 628 FM 517 W. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Popeye’s, 900 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Which Wich, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Gina’s Italian Kitchen, 129 W. Parkwood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Marble Slab Creamery, 1628 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Circle K, 5091 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Sonic Drive-In, 806 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Marina Bar & Grill, 715 N. Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
New 7AM Food Store, 2728 Broadway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Murphy’s Irish Pub, 215 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Pelican Island Grocery, 602-A Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Fruity Party Island, 4528 Broadway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Brick House Tavern Tap, 3502-A Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Zazil’s Cookie Jar, 2128 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
La Michoacana Meat Market No. 51, 3301 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Hotel Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Grotto, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Katie’s Seafood House, 2000 Wharf Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Katie’s Seafood House, 2000 Wharf Road — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
L & L Seafood & Bait Shop, 1923 61st St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Ben & Jerry’s, 4408 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sam’s Market Place, 8227 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Hearsay on The Strand, 2410 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
La Mixteca Restaurant, 1818 Mechanic St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Gumbo Bar, 2107 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Leo’s Cajun Corner, 3201 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Tea’Ze Daiquiris To Go, 4110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
KEMAH
Walmart, bakery/deli department, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Crazy Alan’s Swamp Shack, 310 Texas Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Cat Scratch Kitchen, 505-C Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sea Port, 2124 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LA MARQUE
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Barcena’s Mexican Grill, 11013 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Sonic Drive-In, 2000 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Express Lane, 5291 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LEAGUE CITY
Sonic Drive-In, 1159 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sonic Drive-In, 2311 FM 518 E. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Bebu Asian Kitchen, 2400 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Domino’s Pizza, 2925 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2795 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Qing Qing, 203-A W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Smoothie Factory, 1260 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Roma Pizza, 248 S. Egret Bay Blvd., Suite 248 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Stripes, 1111 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Aurora S.T.E.M. Academy, 805 Clear Creek Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tutti Fruitti Frozen Yogurt, 2630 Interstate 45 S., Suite C — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Popeye’s Lousiana Kitchen, 2525 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Prime Pizza, 2508 Interstate 45 S., Suite 102 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Donuts, Kolaches, and Tacos, 5010 W. Main St., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
SAN LEON
American Legion Post No. 291, 1402 FM 517 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
SANTA FE
Taqueria Acapulco, 11709 FM 1764 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
C & D Burger No. 2, 13419 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
C & D Burger No. 2, 13419 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Ice Cream with a Twist, 4146 Ave. E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
A’s Taqueria, 13405 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Ave. T — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
TEXAS CITY
Food Rite, 5320 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Galveston County Juvenile, 6101 Attwater Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jusan Donuts, 8030 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 36.
Jack in the Box, 2101 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Vickie’s Hidden Treasures, 11 Algeria — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Tacos El Trivi, 628 16th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Wrice BBQ, 601 6th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Denny’s, 1201 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Taqueria La Hacienda, 1139 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Step by Step Learning Academy, 714 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Campeche Coffee Etc., 811 6th St. N., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CVS Pharmacy, 2902 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
