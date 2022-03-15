BACLIFF
Jack’s Shack, mobile unit, 306 Grand Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Express 146, 4801 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 27.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Mamma Mia’s Italian Bistro, 2017 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
DICKINSON
Cristo Rey Bakery & Restaurant, 2301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Monterey’s Little Mexico, 3327 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Subway, 1804 FM 646, Suite T — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
FRIENDSWOOD
Jack in the Box, 101 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 109 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Healthy Habit, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Rise Cupcakes, 907 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 113 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTON
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Chick-Fil-A, 2428 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Yannis Gyros and Kabobs, 8027 Harborside Drive — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., rear, No. 230 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Bar 43, 4302 Ave. S — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Taqueria Sabrozona, mobile unit, 601 Broadway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bad and Boujee, 631 University Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Waffle House, 2825 1/2 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Gaido’s, 3828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Gaido’s Seaside Inn, breakfast room, 3700 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Hubcap Grill IV, 2021 Strand St., Suite 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Specs Wine & Spirits & Finer Foods, 2711 61st St., Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Rita’s Italian Ice, 6026 Seawall Blvd., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
HITCHCOCK
OJ’s Soulfood and Seafood, 8735 state Highway 6, Suite B — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Hitchcock Post, 5606 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Walmart, bakery/deli department, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Fresh Donuts, 1363 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LA MARQUE
Queen of Peace Catholic Church Life Center, 1224 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Tastefully Yours, 701 Volney — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dollar Tree, 11025 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Best Wok, 2600 FM 1764, Suite 140 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Smile & Learn Klubhouse, 1023 Holly St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Walmart, grocery dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Cedar Food Mart, 2526 Cedra Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LEAGUE CITY
Logan’s Roadhouse, 3160 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Walmart, grocery/produce department, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Walmart, deli/bakery department, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Cakes by Julia, 190 Interstate 45 S., Suite B3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Delaney at South Shore Harbour, 2605 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1615 FM 646 N., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Toasted Yoke Café, 2535 Interstate 45 S., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kids R Kids No. 22, 450 Constellation Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2760 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta, 210 state Highway 3, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Burger House, 395 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bauerschlag Elementary School, 2051 Brittany Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Gilmore Elementary School, 3552 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
La Brisa on the Creek, 501 Wesley Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Lost Cajun, 3010 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Popeye’s, 1153 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Regent Care Center, 2620 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
CVS Pharmacy, 5002 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Taqueria “La Famosa,” 2800 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Healthy Wave, 2800 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Chick-Fil-A, 1640 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Wong’s Asian Cuisine, 3612 W. Main St., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Clear Springs Culinary Arts Department, 501 Palomino Lane, — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Christus Victor Children’s School, 2098 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rustika Café and Bakery, 610 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Shipley Donuts, 915 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Wendy’s, 2535 E. League City Parkway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Red River BBQ, 1911 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
TEXAS CITY
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3013 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Texas Bluebonnet Nutrition, 907 20th St. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 2920 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Bea’s Donuts, 3401 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Amusement Center, 213 S. Westward St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Food King, grocery department, 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Big Phil’s Soul & Creole Café, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Subway, 2506 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Crepes and Waffles at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 350 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.