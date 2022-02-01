Anger is a completely normal, usually healthy, human emotion. Sue Parker Hall, a psychotherapist, discusses anger in “Counseling Directory.” She describes anger as an emotion not to be conquered as it’s an extremely important emotion that’s vital for our well-being. It helps us to take care of ourselves, to identify when something isn’t right and needs attention, and to take care of ourselves. She describes anger as respectful of yourself and others, alerting us to identify when something in the environment isn’t right and needs addressing. Anger can help prevent being exploited or manipulated and protects a sense of the self as a unique individual.
However, rage isn’t the same phenomena. Rage is described as being disrespectful to others which doesn’t solve problems but can make it worse. Rage can be hot and explosive or cold and seemingly “reasonable.” Unlike anger, rage is an unconscious process, which cannot be tamed by pure willpower or attempting to alter behavior. Anger and rage are related to each other and most don’t find any differences. Anger and rage are emotional outbursts, but rage is an extreme expression of anger that’s uncontrolled and destructive. Rage is a complete blackout of thoughts and is an intricate mix of fear, desperation and panic.
A few people are born to be hotheaded. The cause could be genetic or physiologic. Research has found that family background may play a role as people easily angered come from families that are disruptive and chaotic. Anger is often regarded as negative and frequently it’s not taught how to express or handle it.
In “Everybody Gets Mad” on healthychildren.org there’s a discussion about how to help a child cope with anger and conflict. First they suggest that you teach, and teach again, that it takes more courage to walk away from a fight than to fight. Fights cause more problems than they solve. Remind them that when they get mad and don’t fight they’ve really won.
Show them that some children get into fights when they’re angry or if they get teased a lot. Children need to know that they can get angry when their feelings are hurt or they can’t do what they want. They can get angry when others don’t understand them or lie about them. They can get angry when they feel left out or others don’t act the way they want.
Being angry makes their body react with a faster heart rate, breathing harder and confused strong feelings. Teach them to recognize their feelings and their body reactions as “I am angry” and then breathe deeply, count to 10 and walk away. It’s best to avoid name-calling or returning insults. It only makes things worse. It’s best for a child to find someone to talk to about being mad and ways to fix the problem without fighting.
If a child continues to have problems with anger and getting along with other children, talk with your pediatrician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.