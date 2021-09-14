Scientists have been working hard to understand where the SARS-CoV-2 virus came from and how much it has evolved. While some blame the lab in Wuhan, China, it's likely the virus originated in bats and jumped to humans, and that it needed little genetic adaptation to cause the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first time a coronavirus threatened to cause a pandemic was in 2002 and 2003 when SARS-CoV caused about 8,000 infections. This virus originated from horseshoe bats, and it also infected intermediate hosts, civet cats and raccoon dogs, before infecting humans.
Usually, when viruses move from one host to another, they must adapt and mutate to become better at infecting and replicating in the cells of the new host. Sometimes new hosts are dead ends or cause small outbreaks, but occasionally, the right combination of mutations occurs and starts a pandemic.
The closest relative to SARS-CoV-2 that scientists have found was in horseshoe bats, and another close relative was found in pangolins, a small scaly anteater. The virus is from a subset of coronaviruses called the sarbecoviruses, which can infect different mammalian hosts easily. Early ancestors of SARS-CoV-2 existed in bats hundreds of years ago and developed the ability to infect other mammals. That explains why SARS-CoV-2 was so transmissible.
As an RNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 mutates a bit every time it replicates. Thanks to its unusual ability to proof-read copies of its genome, its mutation rate is much slower than some other viruses, like influenza. The mutations that occur are random and those that have negative effects die off, while neutral mutations and those that benefit the virus survive and spread.
Our immune responses to infection, vaccines, the use of antivirals and other treatments and environmental factors all apply pressure on the virus and drive it to adapt. An early mutation was in the spike protein, which enabled the virus to infect cells more easily. This mutation made it more transmissible but didn't necessarily make COVID-19 disease more severe.
Scientists took 130,000 samples from humans and compared them to 69 samples from bats to see how the virus had changed. The genetic analysis revealed that there were minor mutations that helped the virus spread in humans. Most of the mutations the scientists found were neutral, probably because nobody had immunity early on in the pandemic. The lack of major changes early in the pandemic suggests that the mutations in SARS-CoV-2 occurred before it jumped into humans.
SARS-CoV-2 began to change late in 2020, when the first variants emerged. The virus is adapting to an environment with increasing immunity, selecting for viruses that can escape that immunity, especially in chronic infections in people who are immunocompromised. Some viruses may evolve to cause more severe disease.
With vaccines, we can limit infections that would give the virus a chance to adapt. Vaccines, however, also apply selective pressure on the virus, and it could evolve to infect vaccinated people. Continued surveillance with genome sequencing is critical to identify new variants and help design booster vaccines to protect against them.
