”The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will instruct his patient in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.”
— Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931)
In the progressive march of medical technology and drug development, some of which is downright mind-boggling, we sometimes can lose track of some basics. Of the leading causes of death, seven of ten can be directly improved with lifestyle interventions. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine utilizes evidence-based approaches to improving health to advocate for such approaches in health care practice and education. These include the so-called six pillars: a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connections.
Alex McDonald, MD wrote in the American Family Physician journal recently that he incorporates the following statement in his emails: “Remember: A healthy, plant-based diet; 30 minutes a day of physical activity; daily stress reduction; and eight hours of sleep each night will do more for you than any medication or treatment in the world.”
Motivating ourselves, changing habits, implementing, and sustaining healthy choices daily, that is the challenge, isn’t it? It is one that your doctor can help support you in but cannot do for you. So many of my patients have said that if they knew they were going to live this long, they would have taken better care of themselves earlier in life. So true and yet there is no better time to start than the present.
Some people are at a disadvantage in making these changes, often those most vulnerable to ill health. Poor socioeconomic status, living in a food desert, or lack of safe exercise space create barriers to lifestyle medicine changes. More walkable cities, taking the stairs, small, frequent, and consistent daily changes are the way to go.
At a recent medical conference, a scientist showed that regions on chromosome 11 differed in activity among some racial categories, affecting how the body metabolism handles certain foods. He described how humans evolved and moved initially out of Africa to Eurasia and the Americas adapting over the millennia to the food sources available in these widely different climates and geographies. Adaptive genetic changes favored survival of some traits and for certain foods. Hunter gatherers and subsistence farming always were labor intense to produce limited calories of food. As agriculture and food distribution became easier and more abundant, these thrifty genes became a liability rather than a survival asset. As a result, native Americans and Eskimo people, Hispanics, and Blacks have disproportionately suffered from diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and obesity, their genes and metabolism putting them more at risk.
While we can’t turn back the clock on human evolution and genetic changes, we need to be more aware of the added importance of lifestyle medicine in all groups, especially those most at risk for chronic illnesses. The six pillars offer the basics. You are your own expert lifestyle coach knowing what will work for you.
