Everyone knows what an itch is. We watch all sorts of mammals itch. It is a curious thing that an itch is very irritating but that scratching that itch is pure pleasure. Ogden Nash said that “happiness is having a scratch for every itch”. Just think on how satisfying it is when someone scratches that place on your back you can’t reach.

An itch is an important sensation that works with other skin sensations of touch, pain, vibration, cold and heat to protect the skin. The sensation of itch is caused by the stimulation of the specialized nerve cells called C-fibers which are identical to those fibers associated with the sensation of pain. They function differently than pain fibers and only convey the itch sensation. When stimulated on the skin they carry the signals to the spinal cord and then to the brain which then generates a scratching or rubbing reflex. The scratching and rubbing interferes with the itch sensation by stimulating various pain and touch receptors. The scratching is helpful in relieving the itch temporarily but may cause further irritation and tearing of the skin.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

