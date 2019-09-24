“Do you want a flu shot?” is commonly heard in doctor offices this time of year.
Marketing studies show many people do not take the question any more seriously than picking toothpaste. But, maybe they would if they realized that the question is actually a recommendation similar to those for treating high blood pressure or diabetes to prevent heart attacks and stroke. Flu should be taken seriously as it is the most common cause of vaccine preventable death in the United States.
The public underestimates the flu because it is common, and most people recover in a few days to weeks. What they don’t realize is the frequency at which it leads to life threatening complications such as pneumonia. Or, that it worsens chronic medical conditions like asthma, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Even fewer are aware the flu can trigger an extreme inflammatory response resulting in brain swelling, sepsis and multi-organ failure. Flu-related hospitalizations and deaths are often attributed to the complications like pneumonia, heart failure, or asthma but not the flu. This falsely leads many to believe the flu is “no big deal.”
Some think the vaccine is not worth getting because some years it is only 35 percent effective. Would they view a medication that “only” reduces the chance of heart attack or stroke by 35 percent the same way? Probably not.
In addition to decreasing their chance of getting the flu, those vaccinated have milder illness and are less likely to be hospitalized if they are unfortunate enough to catch the flu.
Flu season usually runs from October to May with the peak from December to February. It is best to be vaccinated by the end of October because it takes about two weeks to develop protection.
The vaccine is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older. Children 8 years and under, need two doses the first season they are vaccinated. If they have never received two doses in any previous seasons, they still need two doses this season. Unfortunately, one dose does not offer any protection for young children.
There are many different types of influenza vaccines. In addition to the standard injection, the nasal spray is available for those 2 to 49 years old without medical problems. There is also a high dose vaccine specifically for seniors because they do not respond as strongly to vaccination.
Adults older than 65, young children, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions should all be vaccinated as they are at greatest risk for complications and death.
Even people who do not feel personally at risk from the flu should be vaccinated to decrease the chance of spreading the flu to others. When asked, “Do you want a flu shot?” Your answer should be, “YES!”
