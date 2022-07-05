BACLIFF
Express 146, 4801 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & Convenience store. Demerit Score: 13
Domino’s Pizza No. 6506, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Cliffside Nutrition, 433 Grand Ave. — Opening New Permit Inspection/Protein bar. No demerits.
DICKINSON
La Catruchita Del Campo, 4701 34th St. — Opening New Permit Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
Sesame House, 1101 FM 517 E. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 3
Abba’s Place, 4915 FM 517 E. Suite C — Change of Ownership Inspection. No demerits.
Abba’s Place, 4915 FM 517 E. Suite C — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Profile by Sanford, 3141 FM 528 Suite 358 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 9
Stefano’s Pizza, 106 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
GALVESTON
Catering by Benno’s, 112 28th St. — Regular Inspection/Catering operation. Demerit Score: 21
Holiday Inn on the Beach, 5002 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular Inspection/Culinary Arts lab & catering. Demerit Score: 5
Rosario’s Flying Pizza, 2121 Strand — Opening New Permit Inspection/Restaurant Demerit Score: 1
Nopallera Grill Galveston, 5001 Broadway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 19
Broadway Exxon, 4427 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 14
Riondo’s, 2328 Strand — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
7-Day Food Store, 3428 Seawall Blvd. — Inspection Convenience/Store. Demerit Score: 14
The Tremont House, 2300 Ships Mechanic — Regular Inspection Restaurant/Bar. Demerit Score: 5
Seahorse Grill 3802 Cove View Suite C — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 8
O’Malley’s Stage Door Pub, 2022 Postoffice — Regular Inspection Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 9
El Nopalito 614, 42nd St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 14
Beach Bums Umbrellas & Chairs, 4 Willow Lane — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
Shuck’s Tavern & Oyster Bar, 414 21st St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 9
The Colonel Paddlewheel, 1 Hope Blvd. — Complaint Investigation/Snack bar. No demerits.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ball St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 5
Bronco Burrito, 4917 Broadway — Follow-up Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Lupita Tex Mex Restaurant, 2314 45th St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant Demerit. Score: 24
Sandy’s Country Store, 1402 Strand — Follow-up Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
LEAGUE CITY
Big Star Food Mart, 1195 E. Main St. — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 13
League City Mart, 322 state Highway 3 N. — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 9
Taco Bell, 1755 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant Demerit Score: 10
Jumping World League City, 100 Gulf Freeway N. — Regular Inspection/Snack bar. Demerit Score: 8
Bonny’s Donuts 2047 West Main St., Suite A4 — Regular Inspection/Donut shop Demerit Score: 12
SAN LEON
Angels Grocery, 248 E. Bayshore Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
American Legion Post 291, 1402 FM 517 S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
TEXAS CITY
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 2711 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 11
Wendy’s, 2805 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
H-E-B Grocery No. 662, 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 10
