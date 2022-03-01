Before the pandemic most people really never thought much about viruses except to say, “It’s just a virus.”
Now we’ve learned more about viruses than most would ever want to know. Some of that knowledge has been around for a long time. The mumps virus was discovered in 1934, and over the next several decades a mumps vaccine was developed. The Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine was licensed in 1971 and has been used now for over 50 years. Most people have never seen a case of measles, mumps or rubella nor have they seen the side effects of these viruses because our vaccination rates are high.
Mumps is famous for causing facial swelling in front of the ears and on the side of the mouth (inflamed parotid/salivary glands). Some complications are deafness and inflammation of the ovaries, testes and pancreas. Interestingly, there are similarities with what we know about the mumps virus and the coronavirus.
Dr. Charles Grose, “Pediatrics,” vol. 148, had a review on mumps. Mumps is a paramyxovirus, which is the same classification as other familiar viral names such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), parainfluenza and rubeola (measles). While we don’t know exactly where the mumps virus originated, Grose suggests that it originated in a similar manner as the measles virus.
Measles originated in the city of Babylon over 2,000 years ago when the virus jumped from farm animals into humans. This was during the time that King Nebuchadnezzar ruled the largest city in the world and the region was changing from a farming to an urban society. Mumps as a disease was clearly described by Hippocrates in classic Greece (460-370 BCE). Measles and mumps both lost their ability to jump back into animals and needed cities such as Babylon with populations greater than 100,000 to maintain the existence of an infectious disease that only infects humans.
Mumps is an endemic (always here) disease in the United States. Mumps epidemics harmed soldiers in the Civil War and led to an astonishing 230,356 hospitalizations of American troops during World War I. The number of mumps cases dropped dramatically after the vaccine, but the mumps vaccine was only 72 percent to 86 percent effective.
We now know that mumps viruses around the world are divided into 12 types. Several new vaccines have been developed elsewhere for the different types. The type of mumps virus from which the original vaccine was developed is no longer the main type in the United States. Grose suggests that maybe we should use a different mumps vaccine booster for one of the more common local types.
Grose suggests that the variants of the coronavirus will adapt, as did mumps long ago, and become a constantly maintained infection in our densely populated cities with periodic outbreaks. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait 2,000 years to develop an effective safe vaccine and can rapidly develop boosters for new types.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.