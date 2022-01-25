Becoming a centenarian in the United States is becoming more common as we improve health care and public health, but it’s still rare in the population. In the United States, only about 0.02 percent of people live to age 100 or older. Today, we have around 55,000 Americans 100 years old or older. The good news is that this population has grown by almost two-thirds in the past three decades. We must be doing something right.
What’s the secret to becoming a centenarian? Previous studies have shown some common features in those who become centenarians. There are genetic variables, social parameters and behavioral qualities that seem to be important.
There clearly are genetic components to becoming a centenarian, as long life runs in families. Molecular biologists have found 150 DNA changes in genes called single nucleotide polymorphisms that are common among centenarians. No one is sure how these changes result in a longer life.
There also are a variety of genes that are implicated and include ABO, which determines blood type; CDKN2B, which is involved in the reproduction of cells; APOE, a gene associated with Alzheimer’s; and SH2B3, a gene that extends life in the fruit fly. There are probably more genes and single nucleotide polymorphisms that we have not yet found that are associated with long life.
Long-lived people also share some common values. Centenarians exhibit positive attitudes, a strong work ethic and have close bonds with family. They also score high on self-confidence and decision making. Does this sound like you?
Are there other factors — maybe even small ones? This pun is intended as a new report from Japan has shown that centenarians have unique gut microbiomes that reduce their risk for chronic diseases and infections. Yes, a specific intestinal bacteria population could be a factor in achieving the century mark in life. Talk about getting a little help from your (little) friends.
Our guts are home to a vast diversity of microbes that make up our microbiome. They help digest food, produce vitamins needed for our bodies and provide protection against invading pathogens, protecting us from disease. Our microbiome changes as we age. Research has shown that a reduction in the diversity of microbial species in our microbiome is associated with frailty in older people.
New research compared the microbiomes of 160 centenarians with that of 112 people between 85 and 89 years old and 47 who were between 21 and 55. Immediately clear was that the guts of the centenarians had distinct bacterial populations not seen in the other groups. Other groups of bacteria were no longer present in centenarians. The scientists also found much higher levels of secondary bile acids produced by microbiome. These bile acids are part of a healthy gut — they can stop the growth of bacteria that can do harm or lead to disease.
We’re still not sure how this leads to long life. Who knows, one day in the future, you might take a “centenarian” probiotic daily to maintain a healthy gut.
