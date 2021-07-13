ALGOA
I Love Lucy’s Café, 17722 state Highway 6, No. 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
BACLIFF
Taqueria La Chaparita, mobile unit, 318 Grand Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Dairy Queen, 2119 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
The Albatross, 815 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Sharky’s Tavern, 502 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
El Sazon Katracho, 1302 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Honduras Food, 3726 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
KEMAH
New Ground Coffee Co., 1810 Park Oaks St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Murphy USA, 6500 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SANTA FE
Runge Mart, 14325 state Highway 6 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Dee Dee’s Fit Foods, 11622-1 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dollar General, 2111 FM 646 N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Circle K, 12350 1/2 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Snowflakes Donuts, 2830 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Bea’s Donuts, 3401 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Nessler Center, kitchen, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway, 2506 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dawn Donuts, 5310 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.