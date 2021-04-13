BACLIFF
Double Shoe, 3625 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Katie’s Bar & Grill, 315 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Island Liquor, 2275 state Highway 87, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Rita’s & Cream, 1945 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Family Dollar, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Corner Mart, 2997 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
DICKINSON
Gator’s Bar and Grill, 3435 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
888 Food Mart, 351 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
GALVESTON
Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Beach Chevron, 601 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Charlie’s Burger, 1110 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Galveston Island Hilton Resort, Palm Court restaurant, 5400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Galveston Island Hilton Resort, Palm Court restaurant, 5400 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Ocean Food Store, 611 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
LA MARQUE
Executive Chair Barber Shop & Lounge, 5291 FM 2004, Suite B — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Johnson Community Center, 4102 Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Wingstop, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
LEAGUE CITY
For Children Only, 2205 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kiddie Academy, 2010 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Walmart Fuel Station, 2631 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SAN LEON
Waynos Bar & Grill, 901 E. Bayshore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp, 101 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SANTA FE
Barnett Elementary School, 11818 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
R.J. Wollam Elementary School, 3400 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Santa Fe Junior High School, 4132 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Santa Fe High School, 16000 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Elizabeth Yaws Cowan Education Center, 4133 Warpath — Regular inspection. No demerits.
D. Kubacak Elementary School, 4131 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Schlotzsky’s, 3325 Palmer Highway, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Popeye’s, 3315 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dollar General, 2502 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
American Legion Post No. 89, 3028 29th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
