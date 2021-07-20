BACLIFF
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
The Garden Thai Cuisine, 216 23rd St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Bahama Bucks, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 390 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Leo’s Cajun Corner, 3201 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Mushroom Factory, at Farmer’s Market, 28th and Market streets — Regular inspection. No demerits.
HITCHCOCK
Jack in the Box, 7728 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
KEMAH
The Palapa Bar, 608 Sixth St. — Pre-opening inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Jack in the Box, 4308 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurant, 6608 Interstate 45 S., Suite 300 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 22.
TEXAS CITY
Da Daiquiri Spot, 7130 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Yummy Yummy, 2310 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Sinaloa’s Mexican Food, 4518 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Pizza Hut, 2305 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Ring of Fire Brew & Que Grill, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Lee’s Bait & Tackle, 230 Dike Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Holiday Inn Express, 2440 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Galveston County Food Bank, 624 Fourth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
