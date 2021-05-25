The Merriam-Webster definition of language is that it’s a system of words or signs (written or gestures) that people use to express thoughts and feelings to each other.
Speech is the incredible things humans do with their mouths and throats to make meaningful noises. Nobody knows when speech began, but most believe that it began before Neanderthals and was a complex skill based on their large brains and the tools they developed.
The ability to speak requires a delicate and coordinated balance of tiny muscles, ligaments, bones and cartilage of exactly the right length, tightness and positioning to push air out in just the right amount and the right force.
Bill Bryson explains in his book “The Body” that the tongue, teeth and lips must be nimble enough to take these throaty breezes and push them out into the small variations of a unit of sound that can distinguish one word from another. All of this complicated process must happen without compromising the ability to swallow or breath.
How did this ability develop?
Somehow in the slow process of evolution, humans ended up with brains big enough for complex thoughts and vocal tracts uniquely able to articulate them. The larynx (voice box) is made of nine cartilages, six muscles and a bunch of ligaments, two of which are the vocal folds. When air is forced through them, they’re able to make a variety of sounds. Then with the help of tongue, teeth and lips make words.
How do babies learn to speak? From the first smiles, gurgles and coos, babies are communicating in their own baby talk. Caregivers just need to smile, talk, sing and read to the baby. Babies don’t necessarily understand the meaning of those noisy breath sounds, but they will and do absorb the emotional tone.
Smile often when the baby is cooing or vocalizing. Look at your baby when they babble and laugh rather than looking away, interrupting or talking to someone else. Try to decode the baby’s “baby talk” and determine what the gurgling is trying to say.
Reading to babies is a very good way to teach them to speak and eventually to read. The more excitement you show when you read a book, the more your child will enjoy your reading. Repetition of the book can be frustrating for the reader, but repetition is a great teacher. Stop to look at the pictures and ask your child to name things in the picture.
As the child grows older, run your finger under the words as you’re reading. If your child begins to be able to recite the words of a well-known story, encourage the reading aloud without taking time for sounding out or corrections.
Having the television on doesn’t encourage speech as the words are background noise without the human interaction. Even “educational” TV is more effective when re-enforced face to face. Take time to speak to your baby and smile as he or she “speaks” to you.
