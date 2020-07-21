People who are blind from birth or from an early age make adaptations to accommodate this loss. One way they do this is with an enhanced sense of hearing.
Makes sense, right?
We have known for some time the blind have an enhanced ability to track the motion of objects using sound. Their heightened musical abilities also are well documented.
While we have known of these abilities for about a century, the underlying reason for enhanced hearing acuity has remained unknown. Current research from two different scientific groups now points to changes in the brains of these individuals to explain this phenomenon.
Both studies focused on understanding and overcoming practical challenges of being blind. Enhanced hearing is a necessary adaptation for the blind, who live without the visual cues we constantly utilize in the navigation of our world. Imagine making our way in our complex world every day without visual input.
Those who are blind do this effectively all the time. One difference that scientists found between blind and sighted individuals was in the auditory cortex. This region is part of the temporal lobe of the brain, where sound is processed and where humans understand speech and language.
Scientists found blind individuals could more accurately detect the frequency of tones. This means that blind individuals are better at picking out small changes in sounds. This is despite the fact that blind and sighted individuals hear the same sounds.
The difference is the blind can get more information from the sound, while sighted people rely on visual cues to recognize objects. This also suggests the brains of the blind adapt during childhood to get more information about the environment.
In another study, scientists examined how the brains of blind individuals process sound to discern the movement of objects. They found this ability was located in the same region of the brain that sighted people use to follow moving objects.
The hMT+ region of the brain is used for the same purpose in the blind, but it adapts to use sound instead of visual tracking. This type of tracking allows the blind to accomplish tasks like accurately keeping track of traffic when out on the street and understanding the locations of people in the area around them.
In blind individuals, information processed in the hMT+ allowed the tracking of the motion of objects by accurately following the sound. Sighted people did not appear to have sufficient neural activity to process this additional auditory information.
A key revelation was that in the blind, brain areas normally devoted to visual processing were now adapted to perform the same function but using sound. Perhaps this happens in brain regions other than the hMT+ also. Talk about the ability of humans to adapt.
These studies begin to identify how the brain uses sound to give us important information about the world around us. It is another example of the adaptability of our complex human bodies.
