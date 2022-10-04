Most people have heard of circadian rhythm and know that we have an internal clock which regulates sleep, hunger and energy levels. Most people know that it is regulated by light levels. This body clock, the circadian rhythm, is about 24 hours long and even the simplest bacteria have a circadian rhythm of the same duration. This daily cycle influences brain-wave activity patterns, cell repair and hormone levels.

Many, many years ago people noticed that humans, plants and animals have daily cycles of sleep and hunger. The first known written record is from a 13th-century Chinese medical textbook. In 1729 Jean-Jacques de Mairan recorded observations of a plant “waking and sleeping” even if kept in the dark.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription