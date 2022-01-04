CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Joe Lee’s Seafood Kitchen, 1108 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Target, grocery department, 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Target, Pizza Hut, Starbucks and deli/bakery departments, 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Target, grocery department, 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
King’s Bierhaus, 828 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Kroger, grocery department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, meat department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kroger, deli department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Snow Fux Sushi, inside Kroger, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
FRIENDSWOOD
Gina’s Italian Kitchen, 129 W. Parkwood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
H-E-B, grocery/produce departments, 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/sushi departments, 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Market Station, 2310 Market St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Rainforest Café, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Ball Food Store, 3702 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Midtown Tavern, 5806 Stewart Road — Regularinspection. Demerit score: 4.
Family Dollar, 2928 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
Prohibition 52, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 203 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Art of Coffee, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Tsubasa Sushi, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite K1 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Crazy Alan’s Swamp Shack, 310 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kemah Palms Recovery, 1013 Delesandri — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Above The Smoothie Bar & Café, 451 Columbia Memorial Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1144 Pinnacle Park Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Smart Choice Food Mart, 1620 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Challenger Food Mart, 1595 FM 528 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dollar Tree, 1915 W. League City Parkway, Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TEXAS CITY
Medellin Burritos, 718 6th St. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
