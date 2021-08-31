Here’s something that sounds like a dream: a highly efficacious, personalized vaccine against the deadly skin cancer, melanoma. Scientists at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston recently published a report in the prestigious science journal Nature that indicates this may soon be a reality.
Melanoma is a skin cancer that involves melanocytes, the cells that give our skin its color. It's not the most common form of skin cancer, but it's deadly because of its ability to spread quickly to other areas of the body. This is called metastasis. Melanoma can use the lymphatic system to spread to other organs, and it can become a life-threatening illness in as little as six weeks.
The five-year survival rate for melanoma has improved to about 92 percent with surgery and chemotherapy. Survival is dependent on how early the cancer is detected and treated. If the cancer spreads to the lymph nodes, the five-year survival rate lowers to 63 percent.
The Dana-Farber study involved patients thought to have a high chance for recurrence of their melanoma after the tumor was surgically removed. The doctors looked at samples of the patients’ cancer cells and identified molecules called neoantigens. These protein-based molecules called “long peptides” are present only on the surface of cancer cells.
For each patient, the doctors chose up to 20 neoantigens and used them to create a personalized vaccine called NeoVax. The vaccine created melanoma-specific T cells that became cancer fighters and killed the melanoma tumor cells.
This was a small study that included only eight patients, but it had remarkable results. Four years later, all eight of the patients were alive and six showed no evidence of disease, even though they were chosen because of the high likelihood of recurrence.
Over the whole study, the patients’ T cells continued to recognize the original neoantigens. This shows the durability of the vaccine: It can continue to protect individuals from their melanoma over many years.
During the study, the NeoVax T cells began to recognize new neoantigens on the melanoma cells, which means they continued to fight the melanoma and “learned” new ways to do it. This shows the T cells acted like any other T cells in our bodies, constantly adapting to new threats to protect us.
Soon after the treatment began, two patients showed metastasis of the tumor to their lungs. The doctors gave these two patients a treatment that activated their T cells called immune checkpoint therapy, hoping to boost the NeoVax T cells. After the therapy activated their T cells, the cells were effective at targeting and killing the new cancer cells.
Right now, estimates say it would cost about $60,000 to produce this personalized treatment for one patient, and it would take around two to three months to produce. This is reasonable, and the costs are likely to go down as the method is more fully developed. This is another source of good news for those that will develop this deadly disease.
