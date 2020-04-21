Growing up as the lone introvert in my family of seven, I never wanted the spotlight, let alone have a fighting chance for it. Family dinners were (and still are) a stage for whoever talks the loudest or has the biggest news.
Because of this, my mother created (or borrowed from Reader’s Digest) a game we played at most family meals called “Highs and Lows.” We went around the table and shared a combination of highs — highlights, and lows — the struggles, of our day.
Rules included listening when it wasn’t your turn to share, and you couldn’t end on a low. With my mom’s cooking, often times a high for that day was that day’s meal.
Many years later, we still share our highs and lows when we’re together and love including friends who join us for a meal. While this may have started as a tactic to stop crosstalk and gossip, it made mealtime meaningful and was perhaps the foundation for many social and emotional skills. (This activity can be modified for any household structure. Change out the word child with husband/wife/roommate/boyfriend/girlfriend/loved ones, etc.)
Designating a time to connect with your children through an activity such as “Highs and Lows” provides:
1. Time for connection
This activity builds in a designated time for each family member to share what they did that day. Even during periods when families are spending increased time together, this is an opportunity to hear firsthand how your child is experiencing their world. In large or busy households, parents’ attention can feel like a rare commodity. Taking time to actively listen to your children will give them non-verbal signals that they are valued.
2. Space for less comfortable emotions
Allowing a child to speak about the difficulties they’ve faced in their day can give them the opportunity to process their feelings. This can also make parents aware of struggles they might not otherwise know about. It’s important to remember that children who share their lows might not be searching for advice ... so part of providing this space for children’s emotions is remaining non-judgmental and refraining from “problem solving.”
3. Practice of emotional vocabulary
As children describe situations that brought about positive and negative emotions, they are building their emotional vocabulary and are collecting and practicing more words to communicate their feelings.
4. Listening skills for children
As family members take turns providing their undivided attention, children learn what it feels like to be listened to and seen ... and how to reciprocate this.
5. A practice of gratitude
Lastly, taking time to pause, reflect and point out the good in our day can stop a spiral of negative thoughts. Requiring there to be at least one “high” teaches our brains that even in a storm of chaos, we can see that it will end and there are better days to come.
For more parenting or connection building tips, contact Family Service Center at 409-762-8636 or www.fscgal.org.
