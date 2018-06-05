A 37-year-old woman named Christin Lipinski developed flu-like symptoms and pain under her armpit that was ultimately found to be caused by an infection with a flesh-eating strain of group A streptococcus bacterium, causing a condition called necrotizing fasciitis. She was taken to the operating room with the goal of removing the infected tissue, but the infection had already spread to most of her left torso and into her arm.
Surgeons were forced to remove more tissue than anticipated, so Lipinski needed skin grafts. However, the surgery had already taken about a third of her skin, so taking more for grafts was risky. Lipinski’s doctors applied to the FDA for the compassionate use of an experimental spray called ReCell, currently being evaluated for treating severe burns.
The outermost surface of the skin is the epidermis. Within the epidermis are three main cell types: keratinocytes, or the skin cells; melanocytes that produce pigment; and Langerhans cells, which are part of the immune system. Beneath the epidermis is the dermis, which includes connective tissue, hair follicles and sweat glands. The deepest layer is the subcutaneous tissue, or hypodermis, which includes fat and connective tissue.
Skin grafts involve taking skin from one part of the body to replace skin at another site. Most skin grafts are split thickness skin grafts, which take the top two layers of skin from a donor site typically on the buttock or inner thigh. The graft is spread onto the new site and held in place while it heals. Patients with deep tissue loss need a full thickness graft, which involves taking all three layers of skin from a donor site on the chest, back or abdomen. This is a more complicated procedure, and it can require extended time in the hospital.
ReCell, introduced in 2005, was designed to treat burns by promoting healing and reducing scarring. Doctors put a split thickness donor graft from the patient into the device, which separates the cells and produces a skin healing solution that can be sprayed on a wound. The solution includes keratinocytes, melanocytes, Langerhans cells and connective tissue cells called fibroblasts. In addition to skin cells, the solution contains molecules that stimulate wound healing. The cell suspension spray is often used with skin grafts to reduce the amount of donor skin required, improve the appearance and decrease healing time.
The FDA granted a compassionate use exemption to include ReCell in Lipinski’s treatment. ReCell was used with a meshed skin graft, in which a piece of skin from her thigh was pierced with small holes and stretched over a larger area which was then sprayed with the ReCell suspension. After one week, the dressings were removed, and doctors were thrilled to discover that the wound was already 95 percent healed. These results were far faster than with a graft alone.
Flesh eating bacteria cause a serious, rapidly spreading infection that can be deadly. Antibiotics often do not reach all of the infected area, so surgery is the only option for most patients. ReCell represents a new way to help these patients heal more quickly with less scarring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.