The “nutrient” industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. This is true for pets, and it’s certainly true for humans.
The study of nutrition involves knowledge of what ingredients are in food and how they work together to support life. This study is similar to learning a recipe with various ingredients, in various amounts, added at different times, at different temperatures, which allows complex biochemical reactions to occur.
It’s helpful to understand some of these building blocks to help make good decisions about what to buy, prepare, serve and eat. One of the primary functions of a parent is to be a provider, to feed their children and to secure the healthiest, longest life for their child and themselves.
Macronutrients include proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Micronutrients include vitamins and minerals. Vitamins are necessary for energy production, immune function, blood clotting and other functions. Minerals play a role in growth, bone health, fluid balance and many other processes.
For the most part, humans must obtain micronutrients from food since their body doesn’t produce vitamins and minerals, making them “essential” nutrients.
Vitamins are organic compounds made by plants and animals that can be broken down by heat, acid or air. Minerals are inorganic, exist in soil or water and cannot be broken down. When a person eats, they consume the vitamins that plants and animals created or the minerals they absorbed.
The micronutrient content of each food is different, so it’s best to eat a variety of foods to get enough vitamins and minerals. An adequate intake of all micronutrients is necessary for optimal health, as each vitamin and mineral has a specific role in the body.
One essential nutrient, choline, was discovered in 1998, and it has been found that it’s involved in the building of cell membranes and the transport of various lipids and fat soluble vitamins to body tissues including the brain. It also produces acetylcholine, which plays role in the neurotransmission for muscle control and other nervous system functions.
The amount of choline produced by the body is insufficient to meet human needs, so they must get choline from food. Some of the foods that choline is found in are liver, muscle meats, fish, nuts, beans, peas, wheat germ and eggs.
In the excitement of discovering choline and its importance in the nutrition of the brain and nervous system, choline is now marketed for treatment of liver disease, dementia, bodybuilding to name a few. The question is simply, is it effective as a treatment or does it aid improvement? Are supplements needed? What dose? At what cost?
Animal studies suggest choline supplementation during development improves cognitive and neurological functions in offspring. To date, studies in humans haven’t demonstrated such improvement.
The best and safest way to get vitamins and minerals is from a well-rounded diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats such as nuts and olive oil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.