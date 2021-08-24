Golf carts are a common sight in vacation communities, some neighborhoods and campuses. People tend to think of them as slow-moving vehicles and slow-moving recreational vehicles.
They’re fun and people tend to consider them as toys. Maybe because of this perception of them as toys, they aren’t aware of safety issues when children are on golf carts.
A recent issue of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Parents Plus reported that between 2007 and 2017, golf cart injuries were the reason for more than 56,000 ER visits by children. Common injuries included cuts, strained muscles, broken bones and most significantly, traumatic brain injuries. These injuries occurred when children fell out or jumped off, got hit by or were in the golf cart when it tipped over.
Injuries from golf carts are more than two times higher in children than adults or senior citizens. Children are smaller and have a higher center of gravity than adults. They may not be able to reach the floor of a golf cart and can more easily lose their balance when a vehicle is moving.
The Academy of Pediatrics encourages all of us to put the safety of children first when children ride on golf carts, and that only licensed drivers be allowed behind the wheel.
Dr. L. K. Lee, a pediatric ER physician, advises the following tips for parents: All drivers should allow enough time and distance to slow down. Many golf carts have brakes only in the rear, so they can be unstable during a sudden stop. The seat belt may not prevent riders from falling out or lurching forward. Many golf carts have seat belts that only go across the lap or hips. Parents also should teach children when and how to get on and off a cart — needless to say, not when it’s moving.
Rules for golf carts depend on their maximum speed and where you live. Golf carts do not have to follow the same safety rules as other vehicles if their top speed is less than 20 mph. If their top speed is over 20 mph but under 25 mph they are called “low-speed vehicles” and must follow the rules set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Low-speed vehicles must have headlamps, stoop lamps, turn signals, tail lamps, reflex reflectors, parking brakes, rearview mirrors, windshields, seat belts and an identification number. Rules and laws may vary in your local community or state for golf carts and low-speed vehicles.
Golf carts and low-speed vehicles are designed for low speed (25 mph or less) and low volume roadways. They are not required to meet crash test requirements and studies have shown that the impact of an automobile at 30 mph can cause significant damage and injuries including death. A traumatic head injury at 19 mph or 30 mph can be life-changing.
Keeping children safe is all of our responsibility.
