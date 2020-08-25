I’ve always loved music. I even played it. Speech and music are two of the most cognitively complex skills humans have. A fundamental question revolves around how our brains perceive speech and music. Are the same regions of the brain involved?
We know birds process sound using two measures, the pitch of the sound and how it fluctuates. A new study has recently revealed the melodies in a song are processed on one side of the brain, while the opposite side of the brain perceives speech, or the lyrics of a song.
The surface of the brain is called the cerebral cortex and is covered in bumps called gyri and grooves called sulci. Down the middle of the brain is a deep sulcus called the longitudinal fissure. This fissure divides the brain into the left and right hemispheres. A thick band of tissue called the corpus callosum connects the two hemispheres. The right side of the brain controls the left side of the body and vice versa for the left hemisphere.
In most people, the left side of the brain is involved in math, language and speech while the right hemisphere controls non-verbal spatial skills, such as creativity including artistic and musical skills.
We’ve known for many years the two hemispheres process speech and music differently, but how has been a mystery. The difference was discovered to be in how the two hemispheres process the acoustic properties of the music and speech.
Scientists in France and Canada combined 10 original sentences with 10 original melodies to create 100 a cappella songs. A soprano helped them record the songs in French and English. They then distorted the recordings either in time or in frequency, or melody. Study participants who spoke French and English listened to the songs while having their brain activity measured in a functional MRI scanner.
Distortion of the songs in time affected activity in the left hemisphere, and the participants had trouble understanding the words. When the frequencies of the songs were distorted, the right side of the listeners’ brains showed activity and the subjects could not discern the melody.
Just like birds, humans use two different brain circuits, one on each side of the brain, to process songs. The language did not influence the results. The processing of a sound in those two brain regions is different than speech or music by themselves.
These results are bolstered by stroke patient data. Those with left hemisphere strokes are more likely to have speech impediments, while those with right hemisphere strokes are more likely to have difficulty with music. Evolutionarily, these two song-processing circuits have likely been around for a long time.
We don’t perceive songs as separate lyrics and melody, but as one thing. A next step is to figure out how the brain assembles the information from opposite sides of the brain into a cohesive song. So now when you listen to a song, you can marvel at the complexity of your neural processes ... or you can just enjoy it.
