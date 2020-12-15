USA Today reported on Dec. 11 that the Consumer Product Safety Commission pulled its inspectors from ports around the country in mid-March, and this shutdown continued until at least September. This includes the busiest months for shipment of toys to the United States. There was no notification to Congress or the public.
They screen for lead, other chemicals and for small parts, which can choke. So the selection of safe toys has become more complicated for parents. Age-appropriate levels for toys are determined by safety factors rather than by intellectual and developmental factors. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends toys be appropriate for the child’s stage of development.
Guidance for toys for infants, toddlers or preschoolers:
• Toys should be sturdy, as children will pull and twist toys and try to put them in their mouths.
• Squeeze toys, rattles and teethers should be large so that they cannot become lodged in your child’s throat.
• Avoid toys with cords or long strings because they present a strangulation hazard.
• Avoid marbles, coins, balls or games with balls that are smaller than 1.75 inches in diameter.
• Avoid button batteries.
• Avoid walkers. Walkers are a main sources of injuries.
• Avoid thin plastic toys that can break, leaving jagged edges.
For your older child:
• Buy helmets and other safety equipment when you purchase bicycles, scooters, skateboards or skates. Turn the helmet over and look inside for CPSC or Snell stickers.
• Buy art supplies labeled non-toxic.
• Toy darts or arrows should have soft tips or suction cups.
• Toy guns should be brightly colored, so they cannot be mistaken for real weapons. Children should be taught to never point darts, arrows or toy guns at people.
• Children younger than 16 years old shouldn’t use BB guns or pellet rifles. Besides the obvious risk of eye injuries, these “toy” weapons cause about four deaths per year.
• Avoid toys that make loud noises. Some produce noise at levels that can damage hearing.
• Electric toys are required to meet certain safety standards. Look for Underwriters Laboratories labeling to be sure that they’re approved. Adults should always supervise children playing with electric toys.
When buying toys online, remember that websites aren’t required to post safety warnings associated with toys. Some toys sold on the internet may not be required to comply with toy regulations in the United States.
It was recommended to check to see if the item has been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and, if so, don’t buy it but remember many haven’t been inspected. Still for the latest information about toy recalls or to report an unsafe toy, visit www.cpsc.gov or call 800-638-2772. If you have any concerns about whether a toy is safe for your child, don’t let your child play with it.
Have a happy and safe holiday.
