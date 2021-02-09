BACLIFF
Dollar General, 4645 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Target, Starbucks, 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
DICKINSON
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
FRIENDSWOOD
Walgreens, 104 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Nobi Asian Grill, 3640 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Brookside Intermediate, 3535 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 0
Wingstop, 3141 FM 528 334 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
GALVESTON
Queen’s Bar-B-Que, 3428 Avenue S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3
Seasons Grill, 2709 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9
Seasons Food Mart, 2701 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1
El Jardin Cafe, 413 24th St — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30
La Palapa, 2120 Strand — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6
Sky Bar, 2105 Postoffice — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6
Domino’s Pizza, 2108 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1
L&L Seafood & Bait Shop, 1923 61st St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 0
Old Salty’s Cajun Seafood House & Grill, 711 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8
Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15
Henry’s Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Soul 2 Soul Bar & Grill, 3104 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Subway, 2521 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9
Subway, 5902 Broadway Ste #A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6
HITCHCOCK
New M & M Food, 7801 Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Strong Tower Ministries, 7801 Burns St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
HOUSTON
Moooseum Ice Cream, 1810 Southmore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 0
KEMAH
Bakkhus Taverna Greek Restaurant & Bar, 605 6th St. #A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Angel’s Gas & Grocery, 905 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Whataburger, 305 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1
Sonic Drive-In #4931, 1355 HWY 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Start Smart #2, 806 Carolyn — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delaney — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3
Bootkikkers Bingo, 12009 Delaney Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Aww Better Child Care Center, 312 Volney St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3
LEAGUE CITY
Texas Taco Company, 1114 W.League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2575 E. League City Parkway Ste 120 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2456 Marina Bay Drive Ste B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Black Bear Diner, 2481 S. Gulf Freeway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bonny’s Donuts, 2047 W. Main St. Ste A4 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kandiland Day School-Westover, 180 Westover Park Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Rising Star Learning Center, 3516 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jason’s Deli, 2755 Gulf Freeway South — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Challenger Food Mart, 1595 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Santa Fe
Pook’s Crawfish Hole, 4015 N. FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
In & Out Food Mart, 10422 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Donut Hole, 13805 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
TEXAS CITY
Upbring Head Start At Karam Center, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Ste #1388 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 0
Burger King, 2520 Palmer Ave., Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
On The Road #112, 9902 Emmett Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Quality Inn & Suites, 2320 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Beyond Burger, 10510 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 37.
V & D Food Store, 1402 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Linna Donuts, 8148 Emmett F. Lowry — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
