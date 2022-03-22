CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Chick-Fil-A, 321 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Third Coast Coffee, 1136 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
DICKINSON
Columbus Club of Dickinson, 4132 E. 27th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Christian Renewal Center, 1515 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
M N Foods, 1460 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Aun’s Donut Shop, 4014 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Gators Food Mart, 5301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5202 FM 517 E., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Heartbreakers, 3200 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Family Dollar, 3419 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
FRIENDSWOOD
Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood Drive, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood Drive, Suite 1 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Popeye’s, 404 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Lollipop Inc., 6101 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Big Lots, 5910 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2227 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Moody Gardens Golf Course, 1700 Sydnor Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Aceituno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2709 Broadway — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Cooper’s Landing, 11150 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Gonzalo American Bistro, 415 Ninth St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Unique Food Mart, 3825 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
The Silver Spot Saloon, 5202 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Shipleys Donuts, 5401 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Schlitterbahn, Shipwreck Grill, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Pointe Pizza, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Wasser Hot Tub Bar, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Schlitterbahn, Lagoon Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Schlitterbahn, B&B Barbeque, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Schlitterbahn, Sweet Shop, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Lagoon Refresh Station, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Castle Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Burger King, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Robert’s Lafitte Bar, 2501 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pete’s Crawfish at Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 28th and Market streets — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Press Box, 2401 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 34.
Handi Stop, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church, 3009 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Lucky Way Food Store, 3802 Cove View Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
La Quinta Inn, 1002 63rd St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Family Dollar, 2207 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jungle Surf Rentals, 1020 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
HITCHCOCK
El Sombrero Café, 9302 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
KEMAH
Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, 212 FM 518 E., Suite 107 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Gotcha Boba, 2805 Interstate 45 S., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
San Lorenzo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 2441 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Las Haciendas Mexican Bar & Grill, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Spring Creek Barbeque, 2710 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Gopinath Food Corner, 106 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Regal Estates of League City, 500 Enterprise Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 200 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Big League Dreams, Stadium Club South, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Big League Dreams, Stadium Club North, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Express Lane, 1801 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Craft 96 Draught House + Kitchen, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Family Dollar, 211 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Ivy Kids, 1925 S. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Walgreens, 4902 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Clear Falls Donuts, 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 120 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Food For Life Bakeshop, 2500 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Baywind Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, 411 Alabama Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Bahama Bucks, 1355 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
McDonald’s, 113 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Chili’s, 2845 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taco Cabana, 2885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Devereux Foundation, 1150 Devereux Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Ocean Sushi Grill, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
TEXAS CITY
Bayview Grocery, 615 Bay St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Snow Cone Place, 215 Dike Road, Suite 103-A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Refresqueria, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 13 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Church’s Chicken, 2303 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Mod Pizza, 3402 Palmer Highway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Shipleys Donuts, 2319 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Mark’s Corner, 2101 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Bahama Bucks, 2716 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Gus’ Restaurant, 3503 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
