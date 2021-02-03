“Although the world is full of suffering, it is full also of the overcoming of it.” — Helen Keller
My second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine sent me into a strong immune response that lasted nearly a week. Though I had no reaction to the first one, the booster hit me like a train bringing a load of muscle and joint aches, fatigue, headache, gastrointestinal complaints, loss of appetite, fever, shaking chills and strange feelings on my skin.
Even in my misery, I celebrated the robust response my body’s immune system was making in responding to the vaccine. And, I definitely would take it again, despite the discomfort, to protect me and others against serious consequences of the virus infection itself.
While I can now feel protected, particularly at my clinical work where I have to be up close and personal with people, examining orifices and body parts high and low in my diagnostic and therapeutic maneuvers, I adhere to the advice of experts to remain vigilant.
Even those of us who’ve been fortunate enough to get the vaccine early will need to continue to mask, wash hands and maintain social distancing for several reasons.
One is that the vaccine is approximately 95 percent effective, so we never know who’s in that one-out-out-of-20 category for which it’s not. Another unknown is whether vaccinated folks can become carriers who don’t have symptoms, thus conveying it unwittingly to others. At least a few people have gotten COVID after the vaccine, though usually not the serious form.
I know the frustration that limited vaccine supplies has caused among many of my patients and community members. Access to getting the shots in your arm has been slow and erratic in many circumstances, slowing our progress in stopping the viral spread. I hope new governmental acquisitions and policies will reverse this, though it’s still likely to be several months before everyone who wants the vaccine and even many of those at highest risk will be able to get it.
The asymptomatic carrier state is concerning. I read of a study of 5,000 entering students at a college in Georgia who got voluntarily tested for COVID. Eighty percent were positive but without symptoms. This is good and bad news. Bad because COVID has now become prevalent in our society. Good in that maybe those healthy carriers are building a natural immunity.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines that went into effect Tuesday where masks are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and train stations. This is a step in the right direction and will help workers in those areas reduce spread and manage mask-resisters more effectively and legally. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov
For now, even if you have been vaccinated, stay safe with the COVID hygiene precautions. This is going to take a while. I will share news about post-COVID syndrome next week.
