CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 225 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Chick-Fil-A, 321 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Island Liquor, 2275 state Highway 87, Suite 1 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 3.
DICKINSON
River Road Ice, mobile unit, 4913 Bayou Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Gators Food Mart, 5301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Tacos Lokoz, mobile unit, 2815 California St., No. 13 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Cristo Rey Bakery & Restaurant, 2301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
M N Foods, 1460 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Monterey’s Little Mexico, 3327 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Fud Duds, mobile unit, 317 W. Castle Harbour Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Habanero Fresh Mexican Food, 146 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Birraporetti’s, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
GALVESTON
Pho 20, 2101 Broadway— Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Waffle House, 2825 1/2 61st St.— Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Doubletree by Hilton, 1702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Apache Mexican Food Restaurant, 511 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Drunken Monkeyz, 202 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Strand Refreshments, 2122 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Island Pier Club, 1702 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Gulf Health Care Center, 3702 Cove View Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Chili’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Moody Gardens, The Garden Restaurant & I-MAX concessions, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Smooth Tony’s, 415 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Shriners Children’s Hospital, 815 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Moody Gardens Golf Course, 1700 Sydnor Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
West End Sandbar, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2227 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
West Point Baptist Church, 3009 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6606 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Whataburger, 6327 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Odyssey Academy, 2412 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Unique Food Mart, 3825 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Lucky Lounge, 8305 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
JAMAICA BEACH
Way West Grill, 16708 Termini San Luis Pass, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
KEMAH
Nam Thai Restaurant and Bar, 501 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Nam Thai Restaurant and Bar, 501 Bradford Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
LA MARQUE
Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, 199-D Vauthier Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Abundant Life Christian School, 5130 Hallam Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LEAGUE CITY
Chick-Fil-A, 1640 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Taco Cabana, 2885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, deli/bakery department, 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Kroger, meat/seafood department, 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Japanese Food Express, inside Kroger, 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Starbucks, 2045 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Luigi’s Pizzeria, 6555 South Shore Blvd., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Jimmy Changa’s, 2504 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1615 FM 646 N., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
San Lorenzo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 2441 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Starbucks, 2810 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Discount Mini Mart, 1851 W. Main St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Huntcliff Apartments, 2525 St. Christopher Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Donald’s Donuts, 2936 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 Loop 197 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Happy Donuts, 1824 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 6602 Memorial Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
