Comirnaty, better known as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children ages 5 through 11. Many parents have been waiting for this as they wish to protect their children from COVID-19.
WHY SHOULD I VACCINATE MY CHILD?
When COVID-19 first appeared, it largely affected older adults. The belief was that children rarely caught it as their age somehow protected them. We now know that it was because we were protecting them. We kept children home from school and from socializing and playing sports together. They now account for nearly one-third of infections.
So far, 1.9 million children, ages 5 through 11, have been infected. Of these, 8,300 have been hospitalized (one-third of whom were admitted to the intensive care unit), and at least 140 children in this age group have died. There's no predicting who will get seriously ill. A third of those hospitalized were healthy.
No one wants their child to be sick. Typically, children suffer a flu-like illness and have to miss school and other activities. Some children have a prolonged illness lasting weeks to months known as long-haul COVID. A rare complication, of an otherwise mild infection, is multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C.
Several weeks after they have seemingly recovered, some children develop dangerous inflammation of organs like the kidneys, heart and brain. The average age of children with MIS-C is 9 years.
SHOULD A CHILD RECEIVE A BIGGER DOSE IF THEY WEIGH MORE THAN AVERAGE?
The vaccine dose for children ages 5 through 11 is 10 micrograms, or one-third of the dose given to those 12 and older. Unlike medications that are weight-based, vaccination dose depends on the age of the immune system, not the body weight of the person. The vaccine trials showed the immune response was similar in the 5- through 11-year-olds as it was in the older age groups. The vaccine was 91 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
IS THE VACCINE SAFE, PARTICULARLY IN REGARDS TO HEART INFLAMMATION (MYOCARDITIS)?
The mRNA vaccines including the Pfizer vaccine have been linked to heart inflammation. The risk is highest in 16- to 29-year-old males following the second dose. The risk in this group is only 1 in 40,000, and the cases are short-lived and usually mild.
On the other hand, myocarditis with COVID-19 infection is 10 to 100 times more common when compared to vaccination. A study was conducted on 1,600 NCAA Big 10 Conference athletes. Each had an MRI of his heart following a COVID-19 infection. Forty-five (2.5 percent) were found to have inflammation.
WHAT IF MY CHILD ALREADY HAD COVID-19?
The risk of being reinfected with COVID-19 is two to five times higher than the risk of infection following vaccination. Occasionally, second infections are worse than the first. Vaccination after infection has been shown to bolster immunity against variants. Some have termed this super-immunity.
In summary, vaccination is the safest way for your child to stay well.
