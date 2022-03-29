The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines have brought RNA, or ribonucleic acid, into public view. It’s not just for Bio 101 anymore. There are many types of RNA molecules.
Messenger RNA is a type of RNA molecule that takes information from your DNA and brings it to machinery in cells. The cell machinery uses the information to make proteins, which then perform most of the functions of your cells.
Another type of RNA in the cell is called microRNA. These molecules are control elements in cells which are more or less the traffic cops of cells. They help the cell decide what products to make, when to make them and how much should be produced. As you can imagine, these molecules are important for determining the activities and processes undertaken by the cell. There are many types of microRNA and cell processes are complex. As you might imagine, when processes go wrong and a disease is present, microRNAs could be involved. Understanding the role of these small molecules in disease is the subject of intense current research.
In one important area, scientists are addressing how microRNAs might influence mental fitness. They recruited healthy young people and older individuals who showed signs of mild cognitive impairment. As with many studies, researchers used mice as an animal model at the same time. Comparing microRNAs between the groups, they found three microRNAs that were associated with mental impairment in the older people. The younger healthy people had low levels of these microRNAs.
About 90 percent of the older people with mild cognitive impairment showed higher levels of these microRNAs in their blood. In mice, the levels of these three microRNAs began to increase even before the mice showed any signs of mental impairment. The scientists determined that the levels of these molecules were predictive of dementia two to five years into the future. These could be the first blood-based biomarkers that we could use for early diagnosis of dementia.
Here’s where it gets really interesting. Additional studies in mice linked these molecules with the development of the disease. That means the molecules may play a role in causing the disease. It turns out that these three microRNAs help drive inflammation in the brain. This part of the disease process makes it harder for nerve cells to form connections with each other. When these microRNAs were blocked with drugs, the mice were better able to learn new things. These results speak to a role of these molecules in the onset of mental impairment or dementia. This also offers hope of new treatments for a disease that takes a huge toll on older Americans.
Because these biomarkers appear in the blood even before the disease is observed, they could become a valuable clinical test to predict and then follow the progression of disease. There are significant hurdles to overcome, but we predict that science will find a way to produce an accurate blood test that requires only a small blood sample in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.