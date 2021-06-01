CLEAR LAKE SHORES
O2Bistro, 1002 Aspen Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
DICKINSON
Bay Colony Children’s House, 689 FM 517 W., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
FRIENDSWOOD
McDonald’s, 302 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Calvary Food Pantry, 17158 Blackhawk — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Mary Queen Food Pantry, 606 Cedarwood — Regular inspection. No demerits.
QQ Star China Chef, 3141 FM 528, Suite 332 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
GALVESTON
Texas Bar Group, 201 26th St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Pointe Pizza, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Schlitterbahn, Sweet Shop, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Schlitterbahn, Blast Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Schlitterbahn, concession stand, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Schlitterbahn, warehouse, 2109 Lockheed Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Castle Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Schlotzsky’s Café Xpress, 2705 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
KEMAH
Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, 104 Park Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Great Kanakas Atomic Tiki Bar, 601 Fifth At. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Molly’s Pub, 400 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
LEAGUE CITY
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 123 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1940 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Grocery Services, 1100 Interstate 45 S., Suite 260 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
SAN LEON
Alebrijes Taqueria Grill y Mas, 620 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SANTA FE
Kat’s Barbecue, 3805 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
TEXAS CITY
Subway Sandwich & Salads, 5204 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Childworks, 2300 29th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bake Me A Dream, 1619 Sixth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Charley’s Philly Steaks at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 349 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 28.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3013 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Silvia’s Mexican Grill, 1900 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
