BACLIFF
Stomp’s Burger Joint, 3107 state Highway 146 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
K.E. Little Elementary School, 622 Oklahoma St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Yummy International Market, 1106 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Bacliff Grocery & Deli, 545 Grand Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Family Dollar, 3419 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
FRIENDSWOOD
Whataburger, 214 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Zue Bales Intermediate School, 211 Stadium Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Friendship Haven Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 1500 Sunset — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Village on the Park, 400 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Rustika Café and Bakery, 1302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
GALVESTON
Lollipop Inc., 6101 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Broadway Corner Store, 1928 Broadway — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Chance 2 Grow Childcare, 5736 Ave. R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Sugar Bean, 11 Evia Main, Suite 101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Pointe, 4161 Point West Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Circle K, 1927 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Beachcomber Hotel, 2825 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Circle K, 6902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bubbas at Tiki, 110 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Sunflower Bakery & Café, 512 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Library, 904 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Denny’s, 1410 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
HITCHCOCK
Circle K, 8916 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Hitchcock Post, 5606 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Sam’s Club, 6614 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Whataburger, 6300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
La Marque High School, 397 Duroux — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
McDonald’s, 2300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Simp’s Kitchen & BBQ, 110 state Highway 3 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Cedar Food Mart, 2526 Cedar Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dollar Tree, 11025 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
South Shore Harbour, 2500 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Hedrick’s Catering & Events, 1416 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6555 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/cooking connections, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
South Shore Shell, 3390 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Save-A-Step, 101 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Family Dollar, 211 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Circle K, 1335 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
SAN LEON
San Leon Elementary School, 2655 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
SANTA FE
Taqueria Acapulco, mobile unit, 11709 FM 1764 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 12496 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Jack in the Box, 13620 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
TEXAS CITY
Rosario’s Flying Pizza & Pub, 3202 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
La Perrea Hot Dogs, 718 6th St. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Antonini Subs, 3509 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Snow Cone Place, 215 Dike Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
