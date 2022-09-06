How old are you? Most would answer with the number of years since they were born. At my age, if we are talking candles on a birthday cake, someone had better call the fire department! There is another measure of age that is commonly used, called biological age. Recent research suggests that biological age may be a better predictor of your true lifespan and age.

Your biological age, also called your functional or physiological age, gauges how old you appear. Biological age uses many variables including your genes, lifestyle, diet, activity level and even how well you sleep. Your mental condition is also a factor. You can find biological age calculators on the internet. These ask questions about your lifestyle, personal characteristics, family lifespans and medical conditions to arrive at a calculation of your biological age. I used one of these calculators and was thrilled that it calculated my biological age to be 15 years younger than my chronological age and estimated my life expectancy at 96. Whoa, I better be conservative with my retirement account! As with any tool like this, take the results with a grain of salt.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

