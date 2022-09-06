How old are you? Most would answer with the number of years since they were born. At my age, if we are talking candles on a birthday cake, someone had better call the fire department! There is another measure of age that is commonly used, called biological age. Recent research suggests that biological age may be a better predictor of your true lifespan and age.
Your biological age, also called your functional or physiological age, gauges how old you appear. Biological age uses many variables including your genes, lifestyle, diet, activity level and even how well you sleep. Your mental condition is also a factor. You can find biological age calculators on the internet. These ask questions about your lifestyle, personal characteristics, family lifespans and medical conditions to arrive at a calculation of your biological age. I used one of these calculators and was thrilled that it calculated my biological age to be 15 years younger than my chronological age and estimated my life expectancy at 96. Whoa, I better be conservative with my retirement account! As with any tool like this, take the results with a grain of salt.
Many studies have looked for biomarkers that would help determine a person’s biological age. In a new study, researchers focused on the retina as a predictor of biological age. The retina is the tissue at the back of your eyeball. It senses light and sends the information to your brain. Your eye doctor looks at your retinas each year to make sure they are healthy. The health of the retina offers a view of both the neurological and vascular systems, which are important in determining both potential illnesses affecting your sight, and also biological age.
This study was conducted in the UK and it used a group of about 47,000 people aged 40 to 69. The scientists trained a computer to analyze images of the study participants’ retinas, focusing on one particular area called the fundus. The scientists found images where the patient’s biological age closely matched their chronological age and used those to calibrate the computer system.
Next, the scientists had the computers examine retinal images from the entire study population over more than 10 years to calculate biological age of each participant. Around 51 percent had a retinal age gap of greater than 3 years, almost 30 percent had a gap of 5 years and a little more than 4 percent had a gap of 10 years. Those with the largest age gap had a higher risk of death other than cancer or cardiovascular disease. Every year in the age gap was thought to represent a 2-3 percent increase in the risk of death.
Remember that these observations do not represent cause and effect, but they likely reveal a useful marker for biological age. In the future with your yearly eye exam, you may get an assessment of your longevity. For now, those looking for the fountain of youth need only to look as far as their lifestyle choices and taking care of their health.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
