It’s only recently in human history that people have come to understand the actual location of the mind. Aristotle taught that our thoughts and feelings arose from the heart. “I love you with all my heart.”
Hippocrates, and then later Plato, believed that it was the brain where thoughts and feeling resided. Recently, researchers known under various names such as behavioral neuroscientists, neuropsychiatrists or biopsychologists are working to understand how the brain works and the biology of behavior. They work on learning how the brain with its neurons and neurotransmitters impacts thoughts, emotions and behaviors.
Kendra Cherry, a biopsychologist, describes a neurotransmitter as a chemical messenger that carries, boosts and balances signals between nerve cells and target cells throughout the body. Epinephrine is one example. Target cells may be in glands, muscles or other neurons. Billions of neurotransmitter molecules work constantly to keep our brains functioning, managing everything from our breathing to our heartbeat to our learning and concentration levels. They can also affect a variety of psychological functions such as fear, mood, pleasure and joy.
As can be imagined, identifying which chemicals are in the nerve endings, what their functions are and how to increase or decrease their presence or function is extremely difficult. Scientists don’t yet know exactly how many neurotransmitters exist, but more than 60 distinct chemical messengers have been identified. A few of the 60 are familiar names such as epinephrine, serotonin, oxytocin, acetylcholine and dopamine.
Oxytocin is known as the “love hormone.” It’s a neurotransmitter that’s produced in a part of the brain called the hypothalamus and is released during sex, childbirth and lactation. There are higher levels in females. It has been suggested as a treatment for a number of conditions including postpartum depression, anxiety and social phobias.
A neurotransmitter in the brain called serotonin has long been known to play an important role in regulating anger and aggression. Low levels of serotonin in the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal column are identified in those with aggressive behavior and also as a predictor of aggressive behavior. Dr. Sietse de Boer from the University of Groningen, Netherlands, has stated that serotonin deficiency appears to be related to pathologic, violent forms of aggression but not to the normal aggressive behavior that humans use to adapt to everyday survival. His work has also found in animals that the use of compounds that change the regulation of serotonin can restore the normal function of serotonin, reducing aggressive behavior. These findings may one day lead to more effective treatment of violent behavior in humans.
Many studies are ongoing to understand the role of hormones and neurotransmitters in mostly males who respond to perceived threats with inappropriate anger and aggression. These studies are beginning to help understand individuals with conduct disorders and explosive rages and also help understand school shootings, muggings and road rage. Children with increased irritability and anger should seek medical help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.