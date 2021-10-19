BACLIFF
McDonald’s, 4505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Circle K, 3202 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Lou’s Supermarket, 406 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Pat’s, 1755 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
FRIENDSWOOD
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 301 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Smoothie King, 140 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Riley Donuts, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Wingstop, 3141 FM 528, Suite 334 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Papa John’s Pizza, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 222 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Subway, 16510 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Dollar Tree, 6228 Broadway, Suite C — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Sea Isle Supermarket, 22220 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Willie G’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 2100 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Domino’s Pizza, 2705 61st St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Cajun Greek, 2226 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pho Tai, 3728 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Taco Cabana, 2729 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Domino’s Pizza, 2108 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 8.
HITCHCOCK
V 4 U, No. 3, 7802 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
KEMAH
The Flying Dutchman (Lillie’s), 9 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LA MARQUE
Circle T Quick Stop, 2435 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Timewise, 1001 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Barcena Mexican Grill, 11013 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Waffle House, 2900 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LEAGUE CITY
McDonald’s, 3022 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Children’s Learning Adventure, 1255 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Starbucks, 2560 E. League City Parkway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour, 3000 Invincible Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Burger King, 3034 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SAN LEON
Bayside Food to Go, 2201 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
American Legion Post No. 291, 1402 FM 517 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Topwater Grill, 815 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Taqueria Las Comadres, 2490 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 32.
Pier 6 Seafood, 113 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SANTA FE
Arlan’s Market, grocery department, 12460 state Highway 6 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Arlan’s Market, deli/bakery department, 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TEXAS CITY
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 113 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Step In, 1321 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Funtastic Friends Academy, 825 N. Logan St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
V & D Food Store, 1402 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Texas Highway Grill, mobile unit, 1121 Mainland Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
On the Road, 9902 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Dollar Tree, 3442-B Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TIKI ISLAND
Star BBQ, mobile unit, 333 Jones Lake Road Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
