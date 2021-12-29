Listen, hear the sound
The child awakes
Wonder all around
The child awakes…
With the eyes of a child
You must come out and see
That your world’s spinning ‘round
And through life you will be
A small part of a hope
Of a love that exists
In the eyes of a child you will see
— The Moody Blues
The holiday season provides many joys: families reconnecting, songs, special meals, fireplaces, lights, laughter. Perhaps the greatest gift of all is the opportunity to see our lives through the eyes of a child once again.
Spending time with our precious grandchildren this holiday season helped me slow down, be present and focus on the joy of discovery in each moment.
At 2, the energetic Jack never stops running as he explores each and every mechanical and physical aspect of his world with unbounded curiosity. He courageously takes risky climbs and jumps just out of reach of restraining and ever vigilant adults, jamming and grabbing with his tiny but stout fingers into any opening, button, lock or novel object. He learns continuously by interacting with every aspect of the life around him.
A calmer yet equally passionate 5-year-old, Julia takes delight in swimming, doing the cannonball into the deep end, picking flowers and seed pods, building a small home for her collection of roly-poly bugs, and is transfixed for hours with tape, tissue paper and coloring instruments, creating a stream of art projects.
Just being around them opens my inner child’s eyes to the unfiltered, unlimited world that they experience with awe and authenticity. The moon, the stars, the waves on the beach, seashells, a butterfly, a wrapped present or tree ornament all merit intense study, observation and glee.
Relearning to see through those eyes again was part of the joy of the holidays and reminded me of the happy, joyful freedom of a childhood when children are loved and cared for, protected and assured of a good meal and warm bed.
Not every child has the benefit of such a halcyon experience of butterflies, rainbows and unicorns, however. Sadly, many have suffered abuse, food insecurity, deep and oppressive poverty, an uncertain home and family situation, living with adults who were just getting by and doing the best they could but unable to provide much more.
In my years of medical practice, I’ve found that adults who are chronically ill, suffer from persistent mental and emotional problems, substance abuse, chronic pain and general unhappiness are, upon deeper inquiry, often burdened by a childhood of such adversity and post-traumatic stress.
Sharing what kindnesses and compassion we can when we see such suffering in others can be life changing for them. We cannot fully know what they’ve experienced.
I mentally picture these needy adults as little children once again, simply reaching for the wonder and vision of a world their eyes never saw fully. Their cups were never filled with love and the natural exuberance and joy of being child.
My message for the year ahead is simple: Be kind.
