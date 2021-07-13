Current statistics reveal that Black men are at a 75 percent increased risk of developing prostate cancer when compared to white men, and they’re twice as likely to die from it. A recent study takes a big step toward the development of a score to determine a man’s risk of prostate cancer, increasing the chance of identifying it early.
The prostate is a chestnut-sized gland that sits between the bladder and the penis and just in front of the rectum. The name prostate comes from the Greek expression meaning “one who stands before,” describing the gland’s position. The urethra runs through the center of the prostate. The most important function of the prostate is the production of part of the fluid that makes up semen.
Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men after skin cancer. About 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with it during their lifetimes, at an average age of 66. Although it’s the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, most with the disease don’t die from it.
This new research identified dozens of additional risk markers in the form of genetic variants that could be used to improve predictions for men developing prostate cancer. The most well-established risk factors are age, family history of prostate cancer and changes in the DNA in the egg or sperm, and scientists think that as much as 57 percent of the variability in prostate cancer risk is because of genetic factors. These genetic factors also are likely to contribute to the racial disparities in prostate cancer incidence.
The latest large study gathered data from genomic cancer studies from around the world, including the United States, Ghana, Japan, Sweden and the United Kingdom. This is the most diverse genetic analysis of prostate cancer ever undertaken, involving diverse ancestries including African, Asian, Hispanic and European.
In total, the study included data from more than 234,000 men, 107,000 of whom had prostate cancer. The study identified 86 new genetic variants associated with developing prostate cancer, bringing the total of known variants to 269.
The scientists used modeling to assess risk based on the interactions of genetic factors, and they discovered that men of African ancestry have, on average, twice the prostate cancer risk of men of European ancestry, and men of Asian ancestry have about three quarters the risk of white men. Unfortunately, the study didn’t identify markers to explain why Black men are more likely to develop a more aggressive form of the disease.
There could be other factors that cause Black men to more often develop an aggressive form of prostate cancer, including access to health care, screening and treatment.
With the 86 new genetic variants identified in the study, we can improve our screening for this disease and improve the success of treatment and outcomes. More studies of Black men may reveal additional markers, perhaps even some that can determine the aggressiveness of the tumors. It’s an exciting prospect that will have an impact on future patients and their families.
