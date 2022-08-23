One of the most amazing medical advancements in my lifetime is our ability to transplant organs. The process utilizes donated organs and uses them to extend the life of a patient who has a diseased or defective organ. Talk about life saving and providing hope where there was none before!

A major issue with organ transplantation is the scarcity of organs available for transplant. You may remember the ad campaign, “transplant organs — don’t bury them.” Most donors are people who have been declared brain dead. This accounts for a small percentage of deaths in the United States. The demand for transplantable organs is huge. Over 105,000 people in the United States are awaiting an organ. On average, 17 people die every day waiting for an organ and a name is added to the national transplant waiting list every 9 minutes. This is certainly a situation of limited supply and huge demand.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

