One of the most amazing medical advancements in my lifetime is our ability to transplant organs. The process utilizes donated organs and uses them to extend the life of a patient who has a diseased or defective organ. Talk about life saving and providing hope where there was none before!
A major issue with organ transplantation is the scarcity of organs available for transplant. You may remember the ad campaign, “transplant organs — don’t bury them.” Most donors are people who have been declared brain dead. This accounts for a small percentage of deaths in the United States. The demand for transplantable organs is huge. Over 105,000 people in the United States are awaiting an organ. On average, 17 people die every day waiting for an organ and a name is added to the national transplant waiting list every 9 minutes. This is certainly a situation of limited supply and huge demand.
The situation is worse than just the availability of donors. Donors have to be matched by blood type and by size. And there are the geographic restrictions. Harvested organs need to be used quickly, meaning they cannot travel far to be transplanted. Organs can be damaged by infection, illness, drug and alcohol use and procedures like ventilation. These concerns further restrict the number that can be used.
To prevent rejection, transplant surgeons must match the blood type of the patient to the donated organ. Remember, human blood types are A, B, AB and O. These are based on antigens which are recognized by our immune system. Type O is carried by about 47 percent of humans and is a universal donor, meaning they can be donated to anyone. The other blood types need to be matched for the organ to be used. This is a real challenge for those with AB blood type, which is shared with only 3 percent of the population.
Scientists are researching ways to convert all blood types to a universal donor type. Blood type antigens are sugar molecules on the surface of cells, so they could be removed with the right enzymes. This research group found two human gut enzymes called FPGalNAcdeacetylase and FpGalactosaminidase that removed the blood type A antigen for the cells. After an hour, 90 percent of the A antigen was removed and after four hours, 97 percent was gone. Attempts to transplant “A” converted lungs are now in progress in a mouse and pig model system. Work is in progress to also convert B antigen tissues to the universal type. This would move all organs into the universal donor category and double the number of lungs available for transplant. While the antigens slowly return to the tissue, research has shown that this delay allows for the antigens to be tolerated by the recipient’s immune system.
A new device can feed and oxygenate these lungs to keep them alive for surgery, and it could also permit the conversion of the lungs to the universal type. This is exciting stuff that will pay big dividends in the future.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
