Now that spring has sprung, get your dose of sunshine daily and keep yourself healthier. Nudist camps often claim to be health promoting — and we may have something to look at there.
Exposure of our skin to sunlight converts vitamin D in our system to an active component. As little of 10 to 30 minutes of mid-day sun three times weekly will boost your levels. You don’t have to go full monty. Exposing a third of your skin or more will do.
Those with darker skin color may require more time in sun exposure as will those at higher northern latitudes. Be aware of skin cancer risk in light-skinned people and know that sunscreen blocks vitamin D activation. You can also carefully use an ultraviolet light source indoors.
Vitamin D has had many claims to fame and like the rage about vitamin C over the past decades, some are likely to be true and others not so much. Suggestions that vitamin D could reduce cardiovascular or breast, colorectal or prostate cancer risk turn out not to be substantiated as reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Bone health is clearly helped by adequate levels and those low in vitamin D were more prone to fractures. Also, they got more severe COVID infections, supporting its use in boosting immunity.
Confounding this latter conclusion, though, was that many of those COVID patients who were low in vitamin D were sedentary, obese and got little outside sun exposure. More research is needed on this issue.
A recent study in the British Medical Journal examined the effects of supplementation of vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids on autoimmune disease. The study included almost 26,000 persons older than 50 of diverse genders and ethnicities.
Supplementing vitamin D at 2000 IU daily for five years reduced risk of autoimmune disease by 22 percent. These included rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica and other autoimmune conditions. Adding 1000 mg of an Omega-3 supplement gave even a better reduction of 32 percent.
There was a lower effect in obese people, echoing previous findings that vitamin D reduces diabetes risk, but only in those whose body mass index is 30 and below.
Foods highest in vitamin D are: salmon, herring, sardines, canned tuna, egg yolks, mushrooms, vitamin D-fortified foods like dairy products, cereals, and orange juice. Then there’s grandma’s old stand-by — cod liver oil. Yummy!
You can also take vitamin D as a supplement, particularly if you’re low in sunshine, prone to osteoporosis or don’t consume enough in your diet. Getting the daily required allowance is 800 units of D3 through over-the-counter replacement capsules often requires 1,000 to 5,000 units.
Levels of vitamin D should range from 30 micrograms to 80 micrograms, although cancer survivors should shoot for levels of 40 to 50 or higher to reduce risks of recurrence. Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency can include muscle weakness, pain, fatigue and depression, although these can be because of many, many other conditions.
Let the sunshine in. Or as the Good Book’s opening act stated, “Let there be light.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.