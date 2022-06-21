I love a good cup of strong coffee to get me going in the morning, but I see more and more folks starting their day with an energy drink. At morning lectures, many students in the lecture hall have an energy drink in front of them. But a report that one young man may have developed heart failure from his habit of consuming an average of four energy drinks per day may cause concern.
A 21-year-old man went to the hospital with progressive shortness of breath upon exertion or lying down, abdominal swelling and weight loss over the previous four months. He felt so unwell that he had to stop his university studies. He had no previous history or family history that seemed related. He had been a smoker who had quit three years earlier. He had other symptoms including indigestion, tremors and a racing heartbeat, but he had not sought medical attention for them. The only thing he reported that was thought to be potentially significant was his regular consumption of energy drinks, an average of four 500 ml cans per day for the previous two years. Each can had 160 mg of caffeine, as well as taurine and other ingredients. An 8-ounce cup of coffee has an average of 96 mg of caffeine. Up to 400 mg of caffeine per day is considered safe for most people, and he was averaging 640 mg per day.
The patient was diagnosed with heart failure, which meant his heart could no longer pump enough blood to provide oxygen throughout his body. The heart tries to compensate for this in several ways. It expands to allow more blood to be moved with each beat, thickening the muscle and increasing the strength of the contractions. The heart also beats faster, which can lead to complications such as blood clots in the heart and fainting.
With time, the increased heart rate can further weaken the heart and cause fluid buildup in the body. Meanwhile, blood vessels narrow to raise the blood pressure to compensate for the weakened heart. The body also prioritizes where the blood goes, making sure the most important organs such as the brain and heart are oxygenated at the expense of other organs, muscles and tissues.
The patient also received a second diagnosis, kidney failure, meaning his kidneys were unable to properly filter waste products from the blood. His heart failure may have contributed to this, but his doctors also discovered that he had chronic obstructive uropathy, meaning urine does not drain through the urinary tract and backs up into the kidneys.
The man was admitted to the ICU and placed on emergency dialysis. Things got so bad that he was considered for both heart and kidney transplantation. Fortunately, the doctors were able to improve his heart and kidney function and after 58 days in the hospital, he went home. Doctors believe his energy drink consumption triggered his heart failure. He has given up energy drinks and his heart function has improved, although he is likely to need a kidney transplant in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.