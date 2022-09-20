BACLIFF
Lulu's Place, 4217 state Highway 146 — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
Stomp's Burger Joint, 3107 state Highway 146 — Complaint Investigation/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 11
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Regular Inspection/Meat market. Demerit Score: 16
DICKINSON
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5202 FM 517 E., Suite A — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Christian Renewal Center, 1515 Hughes Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Gators Food Mart, 5301 state Highway 3 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Kid City No. 2, 333 Spruce St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Kid City, 303 Spruce St. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Heartbreakers, 3200 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Monterey's Little Mexico, 3327 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Cristo Rey Bakery & Restaurant, 2301 state Highway 3 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 4
Aun's Donut Shop, 4014 Dickinson Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Southern Maid Donuts, 742 FM 517 — Regular Inspection/Doughnut shop. Demerit Score: 5
FRIENDSWOOD
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 2131 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 11
Center Court Pizza and Brew, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 117 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 10
Popeye's No.79, 404 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection/Fast food. Demerit Score: 7
Taco Bell No.15585, 209 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Schlotzsky's Deli, 109 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Jack In The Box No. 3670, 101 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection/Fast food restaurant. Demerit Score: 5
Bergamos Retreat, 313 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 3
Kid City No. 3, 1601 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection/Childcare center. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Texas Bar Group LLC, 201 26th St. — Regular Inspection/Bar. Demerit Score: 3
Papa John's Pizza No.1567, 6600 Seawall Blvd. — Change of Ownership Inspection. Demerit Score: 17
Stewart Super Mart, 7428 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 27
Island Pier Club, 1702 Ave. O — Regular Inspection/Bar. Demerit Score: 9
Drunken Monkeyz, 202 20th St. — Regular Inspection/Bar. Demerit Score: 9
Shrimp N Stuff, 3901 Ave. O — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. Demerit Score: 2
Shipley's Do-Nuts. 5401 Broadway — Regular Inspection/Doughnut bakery, restaurant. Demerit Score: 7
Bag's Kitchen LLC, 21502 San Luis Pass Road — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Burger King, 5815 Broadway — Regular Inspection/Fast food. No demerits.
Mr. C's Dugout, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 7
Boys & Girls Club, 4420 Ave. P — Regular Inspection/Fast food snack bar. Demerit Score: 3
HITCHCOCK
Baja Cantina, 3145 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. No demerits.
Stewart Elementary School, 7013 Stewart St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
KEMAH
Aquarium Restaurant, 215 Kipp Ave., Boardwalk No. 11 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Denny's Restaurant, 212 FM 518 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Kemah Shell, 1363 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection/Grocery store & restaurant. Demerit Score: 13
WalMart Store No. 3298, 255 FM 518 — Regular Inspection/Bakery & deli. No demerits.
WalMart Store No. 3298, 255 FM 518 — Regular Inspection/Produce, grocery, dairy, frozen. Demerit Score: 4
LEAGUE CITY
Logan's Roadhouse No. 484, 3160 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 9
Dollar Tree No. 5535, 100 Gulf Freeway N., Suite A — Regular Inspection/Retail variety store. Demerit Score: 5
Sonic No. 1150, 1159 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection/Fast food restaurant. Demerit Score: 7
Victory Lakes Intermediate School, 2880 W. Walker St. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Taco Cabana No. 284, 2885 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Chili's, 2845 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Schlotzsky's, 221 FM 270 S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Christus Victor Children's School, 2098 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Randall's No. 2051 & Starbucks, 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 9
Wendy's, 2535 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 2
McDonald's No. 32232, 102 state Highway 3 S. — Follow-up Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Clear Falls Donuts, 3729 E. League City Parkway, No. 120 — Regular Inspection/Bakery. Demerit Score: 2
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Exxon, 13702 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Our Lady of Fatima, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Kroger No. 108, 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection/Grocery department. No demerits.
Dike Dogs, 617 Eighth Ave. N. — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. Demerit Score: 5
Dike Dogs, 617 Eighth Ave. N. — Follow-up Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
