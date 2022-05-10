BACLIFF
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Rita’s & Cream, 1945 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
DICKINSON
Jaquay’s Chicken & Waffles, 4312 Saint Goar St., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pho Yen, 1612 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Windsong Intermediate School, 2100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 222 Parkwood Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Gordita’s Mexico, 712 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Gordita’s Mexico, 712 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Koop’s BBQ Kitchen & Catering, 4501 Broadway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 5028 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Subway, 5902 Broadway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shark Shack, 2402 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Texadelphia Bar & Grill, 1228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Shriners Children’s Hospital, 815 Market St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Rudy & Paco’s, 2028 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Apache Mexican Food Restaurant, 511 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Benno’s on the Beach, 1200 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Sonny’s Place, 1206 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Doubletree by Hilton, 1702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Brewchacho’s Tacos & Cantina, 2110 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Christus Our Daily Bread, 2420 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 3301 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
KEMAH
Whataburger, 305 FM 518 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wingstop, 212 FM 518, Suite 110 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tutti Fruitti Frozen Yogurt, 212 FM 518, Suite 109 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 118 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SAN LEON
Railean Distillers & Importers, 341 Fifth St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Burger King, 2520 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Texas City Buzzy Bee, 2903 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dawn Donuts, 5310 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 2525 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.