Why is it that all my favorite foods aren’t exactly in the most nutritious category? Somehow there isn’t high value to a combination Mexican plate with cheese enchiladas, beef tamales, a giant burrito, charro beans and rice. Well, maybe the lettuce and tomato are good for you … and a margarita has great vitamin C, right?
As I have aged, I’ve become more conscious of the food I eat and its impact on my weight and cholesterol levels. And unfortunately like most people, I like to eat.
My primary care doctor, who takes great care of me, always encourages good nutrition. A recent study from the “Journal of Nutrition” showed that the addition of pecans can dramatically improve your cholesterol levels. Pecans are a great source of fiber and healthy fatty acids.
Scientists recruited 50 people for this study. They were all between the ages of 30 and 75 and at risk for cardiovascular disease. The scientists split the subjects into three groups and had each group change their diet in a different way for eight weeks. One group ate their normal diet, the second group ate their normal diet with added pecans, and the third group ate pecans to replace a similar number of calories from their usual diet. The two groups who ate pecans consumed about 3 ounces, which equaled about 470 calories.
At the end of the study, each group ate a high fat meal and had their blood tested for changes in blood lipids and glucose levels. There was improvement in blood lipids in both groups who consumed pecans. In the group that added pecans, there was a reduction in triglycerides, while the group who replaced other calories with pecans had lower blood glucose.
Some changes were so dramatic that individuals went from having high cholesterol back to a normal range. Overall, among the pecan groups, cholesterol was reduced by 5 percent and LDL reduction was down by 6 to 9 percent. LDL is short for low density lipoproteins, also referred to as the “bad cholesterol.” LDL is linked to a buildup of cholesterol on your arteries, which can lead to coronary heart disease and stroke.
Of course, there are other ways to lower cholesterol. A study that focused on increasing a person’s exercise showed a 1 percent reduction in cholesterol and a 5 percent reduction in LDL cholesterol. Exercise will benefit you in many ways, but eating a modest number of pecans each day is a substantial and low-risk approach to cholesterol reduction. Even a reduction of 1 percent in LDL has been determined to lower the risk of coronary artery disease.
So, is consuming pecans the singular answer to solve high cholesterol? No, but this study does remind us that food choices we make can improve our health.
Bring on the pecan pie and pecan sweet rolls. Sweets probably wouldn’t help, but a handful of one of my favorite nuts for a health benefit seems like a winning formula to me. Remember, the relationship between nutrition and health is complex.
