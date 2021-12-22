“Acceptance has a paradox within it. Acceptance of a painful situation as is begins to transform it into something better. Acceptance is not mired in stasis. It’s a loving spaciousness that allows change to root on its own terms and time.” — Eric Alan
Have you heard the term “previvor?” This refers to a person at risk for cancer that hasn’t manifested itself. Examples might be someone with a strong family history of a certain kind of cancer like breast or pancreas, concerned about the when and how of its eventual if not inevitable development. Or those who’ve had one kind of cancer and as a result, are at risk for another.
Survivor is a more familiar term with about 17 million cancer survivors in the United States today, most of whom will live until they die of something else, statistically likely from cardiovascular disease.
Both groups face their own set of challenges, anxieties and need for holistic care.
Previvors and survivors alike can be active participants in wellness-promoting activities such as healthy diets, regular exercise, management of stress, cultivating and maintaining social and spiritual support. They also can avoid risky behaviors such as smoking, excess alcohol, obesity, sedentary lifestyle and even too much worrying about cancer.
Surveillance programs for early cancer detection and prevention have become ever more available and effective. Mammography and low dose CT scans of the lungs have made previously undetectable tumors diagnosable at earlier and treatable stages. As a result, patients are living longer. HPV vaccines for boys and girls have reduced cancer risks. Quitting smoking campaigns have had a huge public health impact.
Sophisticated genetic screening, artificial intelligence algorithms and so-called “liquid biopsy” techniques offer possibilities of early risk identification. They may, however, show abnormal results in those in whom cancer will never develop, occasioning excess worry, frustration and over-investigation.
During cancer treatments, patients frequently stop seeing their regular primary care doctors, neglecting testing, treatments, vaccinations and screenings for other conditions. Side effects of cancer therapy can be long lasting and need to be acknowledged and cared for even after cancer is cured.
Chemotherapy, radiation and surgery can leave lasting damage. Long-term medications for prevention of cancer recurrence can have significant side effects or interactions with other medications.
Holistic care across the spectrum of cancer care means adequate attention to such issues as well as prevention, risk identification, appropriate screening, lifestyle measures and quality of life. Strong and attentive listening on the part of the holistic practitioner is critical in hearing and responding to the suffering and concerns of whole person — previvor, survivor or active cancer patient.
Being a healing presence means being well-informed on the range of non-pharmacological, fitness, nutrition, mind-body therapies including various apps, movement therapies, supplements, support groups, reliable websites and experts. Such measures are within the reach of competent primary care doctors, advanced practice providers and therapists of many disciplines. Be sure to seek such comprehensive care out if you’re one of the roughly 40 percent of people who will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.
