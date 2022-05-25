Q: Before becoming pregnant, I had two Pfizer (mRNA) COVID vaccines. Now that I’m pregnant, I’m interested in getting a booster to protect my baby. I wonder if it’s best to get the booster now or wait until later in pregnancy when I receive the whooping cough (pertussis) vaccine?
A: First, congratulations! Second, it’s an excellent question.
Women are at higher risk of serious complications from COVID when they’re pregnant. The complications can adversely affect the developing baby resulting in preterm birth and stillbirth. On the other hand, plenty of data shows that mRNA COVID vaccines given at all points during pregnancy are safe for both the mother and baby. Vaccination doesn’t increase the risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, birth defects or stillbirth.
Your question indicates that you already know that mothers pass protective antibodies to their unborn babies when vaccinated. It’s recommended to vaccinate women against whooping cough each pregnancy to protect their baby after birth against this deadly disease. It has been shown that mothers who complete their primary two-dose mRNA COVID series during pregnancy pass COVID antibodies to their unborn babies. A study showed this helped prevent babies from COVID hospitalization for the first 6 months of life. A COVID booster should have the same or maybe even larger protective effect.
In the case of whooping cough, the baby ends up with the highest amount of antibodies if the mother is vaccinated between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy. The ideal time is the initial part of this period in case the baby comes early. The optimal timing for COVID antibody transfer is unknown at this time, but it is reasonable to think it is similar to whooping cough antibodies.
Unvaccinated pregnant women should complete their primary two-dose vaccination series as soon as possible to protect them against serious illness. In your case, you’re likely protected from serious illness because you completed the primary series. If you’re taking precautions such as masking and social distancing, and if COVID cases remain low in your community, it’s reasonable to receive your booster around week 28. On the other hand, if you’re worried about catching COVID, you should receive a booster now if it has been at least 5 months since your second dose.
It’s recommended that the mRNA COVID vaccines, Pfizer or Moderna, are used to vaccinate pregnant women. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine isn’t the first choice and is no longer recommended by the Food and Drug Administration except in extreme circumstances as it may increase the risk of blood clots, especially during pregnancy.
COVID vaccines are safe during breastfeeding. Antibodies do pass to the baby in breastmilk, but the baby’s COVID antibody levels will be highest if the vaccines are given during pregnancy.
Finally, don’t forget about cocooning. Cocooning is the practice of protecting vulnerable individuals by vaccinating those in contact with them. Everyone around your baby should be fully vaccinated against COVID, as well as whooping cough and flu.
